Famed Mississippi writer William Faulkner once wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

I’m always amazed that people today have such short memories of (or have sometimes forgotten) the Jim Crow-era of racism in our community. As a child, I enrolled in McComb’s first integrated elementary school. Only a year before, schoolchildren attended separate and horrifically unequal schools. Many of my Black classmates lived well below the poverty level, and they were in a constant state of hunger. A not uncommon sight was a child sneaking extra helpings of cafeteria food to take home for supper. I had Black friends who wore sneakers with holes in the soles, and they did not have basic school supplies such as paper and pencil. Many of my classmates from “across the tracks” were relegated to remedial classes because, though they were bright, they had no support group for learning basic subjects. I knew that many of their parents did not read or write and, if employed, they worked in the low-paying, undesirable jobs.

We all walked the halls of Otken Elementary, but I remember a distinct divide with Black and white children. Even the teachers showed obvious favoritism, and this environment fostered a duality of learning up and learning down. These experiences were not that long ago, yet today, younger generations seem oblivious to the systemic racism which has blighted our country for over 200 years. One cannot suddenly say all is well and that everyone is equal.

Today, one may not often hear the N-word in Caucasian circles, but there are new monikers, such as Democrat. Yes, in our city and Pine Belt region, races are starkly divided between the two predominant political parties. Churches remain segregated. Neighborhoods are mostly white or Black, and when they become racially diverse, white flight happens.

Thirty years ago, many of my friends encouraged me to move to Oak Grove, code for white neighborhoods and schools. Years later, I now hear street talk that Oak Grove has “gone down” and the place to be is Sumrall, code for white neighborhoods and schools. This “mobility behavior” has crushed inner city schools, including Hattiesburg Public Schools. With a loss of tax base, cities groan under the pressure of failing infrastructure and tight budgets for police and fire departments.

With the quiet complicity of most of our citizens, things are very much the same. This observation leads me to the conclusion that to many in our community, Black lives really do not matter. Many citizens live in a fictional world believing most or all evils of the past have been washed away and that we can stand arm in arm professing that all lives matter. I call bull on that one. Until we accept that the past is influencing our thoughts and deeds today and make a concerted effort to take a new path, we are just in a constant loop of repeated mistakes.

I’m not sure that many folks want true change, but imagine if every person in our community gave it a try. Conflict and strife will always be with us, but Faulkner gave us encouragement when he wrote, “Don’t bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.”

Clark Hicks of Hattiesburg is s a civil litigation attorney. Write him at clark@hicksattorneys.com.