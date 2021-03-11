The month of March is a time of natural change. Winter loses its cold-fisted grip, spring flowers burst with vibrant color and a less natural and completely human-made occurrence also happens: we arbitrarily change time. Every March, we advance our clocks one hour from standard time. The idea that people can just decide to change time seems bewildering, but every year, we accept the practice of “springing forward.”

People have developed very passionate opinions about daylight saving time. The late sunsets during daylight saving time encourage evening activities. Many people enjoy the longer daylight for outdoor grilling, swimming and other warm weather activities. Some industries, like retail stores and golf courses, benefit from daylight saving time. Other businesses, like movie theaters and prime-time television, tend to suffer during daylight saving time. The time adjustment is notoriously difficult for babies, who are already difficult to get to sleep without the added change in routine. Additionally, accidents and injuries seem to increase in the days after “springing forward.” I have seen research suggesting that workplace injuries on the first Monday after the beginning of daylight saving time are among the highest of any day the year.

The concept of daylight saving time has an interesting history. For years I heard the popular myth that daylight saving time was started by farmers, but the best I can tell the actual reason was wartime austerity. At the beginning of World War I, Germany adopted daylight saving time. They believed that an extra working hour of daylight would reduce their energy consumption and help their war effort. Most of the other nations of Europe, fearing a wartime disadvantage, followed in adopting daylight saving time.

The United States followed the trend in Europe and adopted daylight saving time when it entered World War I. At World War I’s end, Congress repealed daylight saving time over the veto of President Woodrow Wilson, but the United States would return to daylight saving time during the World War II effort from 1942-1945.

The United States would again adopt daylight saving time when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The law established the start of daylight saving time on the last Sunday in April and ended it the last Sunday in October but allowed states and territories to opt out. This opt-out provision was exercised by Hawaii, Arizona, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa. The most recent change to daylight saving time came when President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which moved the observation of daylight saving time to the second Sunday in March and through the first Sunday in November.

One of the things interesting things about daylight saving time is that the countries near the equator do not observe it at all. Their location on the globe makes time change largely unnecessary. Only countries located away from the equator observe daylight saving time.

The debate over daylight saving time is something that I’ve been conflicted about. I have spent many evenings at early season football games wishing the blazing sun would just go down behind the stadium. I can remember midsummer evenings in the humid Mississippi heat waiting impatiently for dark to watch an Independence Day firework show.

On the other hand, I do like coming home from work while it is still daylight. It gives me time to work in the yard or just sit outside and enjoy the daylight. Manually adjusting clocks twice a year can be inconvenient, but that inconvenience is slowly decreasing as more digital clocks, such as on phones and computers, automatically adjust time overnight.

Regardless of whether you like changing time or not, try enjoy the longer hours of daylight, and be safe.

