EVANESCENCE

“The Bitter Truth”

[LP/CD] (BMG Rights)

After almost 20 years, Little Rock’s Evanescence is finally (officially) back as a band. Co-founder and lead vocalist Amy Lee obtained the final piece of the comeback puzzle in 2015 with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jen Majura. Even though Majura was quarantined in Germany for most of 2020, the band still managed to put their fifth album together. A year after its original release date, Evanescence sounds as huge as they did on their eight million-selling debut “Fallen.” While there is not another “Bring Me To Life,” Evanescence does dig back in for metallic riffs and near-operatic melodies.

TOMAHAWK

“Tonic Immobility”

[LP/CD] (Ipecac)

This alternative metal supergroup continues to make challenging music that combines vocal twists and turns with a spartan, machine-like-precision band. John Stanier (Helmet, Battles) maintains some hard grooves (“Business Casual”), opening up space for Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn and guitarist Duane Denison (so underrated — Jesus Lizard, DKT/MC5) to literally rage above. Denison’s sliding stabs and haunting clean chords sound tough this time out. That sound leaves the dexterous voice of Mike Patton to grunt, growl, wail, howl, sing and harmonize with himself over these pensive tracks.

SUZI QUATRO

“The Devil In Me”

[LP/CD] (Steamhammer)

Who is Suzi Quatro? She’s one of the most important and earliest women to kick in the doors of rock. While American audiences are probably most familiar with Quatro as Fonzie’s love interest and foil Leather Tuscadero, the Detroit-born Quatro was a hitmaker during the glam craze in England. That bang of glam lays the foundation for the now 70-year-old Quatro’s comeback. “The Devil In Me” is a stomper that both throws back to her Chinn/Chapman-written ‘70s hits (“Can The Can” and “48 Crash”) and sounds like modern metal. “I Sold My Soul Today” is a tense, driving rocker where you can really hear that Quatro has not lost a beat since first hitting No. 1 in Portugal with “Rolling Stone” in 1972.

Mik Davis is record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe.