Confused or concerned by Gov. Tate Reeves’ hasty move to lift COVID mask mandates?

“We are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules,” he tweeted last week. “Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”

He told news reporters, “We are getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do.”

Hoorah! Business as usual. The pandemic must be all but over.

Huh? It’s not? But the governor said …

Well, his official statements were different.

“I am replacing our current orders with recommendations,” his press release said. “Everyone should continue to listen to Dr. Dobbs and other health advisors for the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally stem any risk of catching COVID.”

His actual executive order stated, “All persons within the State of Mississippi are encouraged to follow the CDC’s and Mississippi State Department of Health’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Oh.

From the CDC: “I think we at the CDC have been very clear,” said new Director Rochelle Walensky. “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards.”

From Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer: The spread of the virus is not over and new cases and deaths are still increasing.

“Please exercise caution right now,” Dobbs stated.

From national health expert Anthony Fauci: Lifting the mask mandates “is really quite risky.” He pointed to the surge in cases and deaths last year when safety measures were lifted too quickly.

So, it’s not the time?

While Reeves’ tweet suggested businesses can reopen without restrictions, his executive order (which few actually read) clearly suggested otherwise. It called for all businesses to continue to implement screening protocols and provide PPE for staff and for masks to be worn in businesses like salons and spas. It also limited seating capacity and called for masks and social distancing for indoor arenas and clubs.

While his press statement suggested people can do as they please, the order called for individuals to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. And, it required all persons inside schools to wear masks.

Few Republican governors joined Reeves in lifting mask mandates. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her statewide mask mandate through April 9.

Why did Reeves decide to fly in the face of caution and most health experts to suddenly lift his multi-county mask mandates?

Speculation has been rampant, including:

• As a wannabee national political figure, this would gain him national media attention. (It did. Not all good.)

• Alternatively, he sought to head off harsh criticism by hard-right political elements who oppose any mask mandates.

• Alternatively (another one), he saw it as a way to raise political contributions.

Whatever Reeves’ motivation, this move is risky, not so much for him but for his constituents. If this causes another virus surge (as experts fear), more Mississippians will die unnecessarily. We can only pray that won’t happen.

Proverbs 29:20: “Do you see a man who is hasty in his words? There is more hope for a fool than for him.”

Bill Crawford of Jackson writes a weekly syndicated column.