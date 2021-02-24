Funeral homes may submit obituaries to obits@hubcityspokes.com. Death notices are printed free of charge; obituaries with photos and detailed information will incur a charge. For assistance, call (601) 268-2331.

William Thomas Anderson (82) of Lumberton died on Feb. 20, 2021. Burial is in Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Roy Lane Chandler (71) of Petal died on Feb. 18, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Malcom Vaughn Gray (60) of Hattiesburg died on Feb. 20, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Valery Hanks Jr. (92) of Hattiesburg died on Feb. 20, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Sherry Varnado Harrington (69) of Lumberton died on Feb. 20, 2021. Burial is in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Glenda Johnson (71) of Purvis died on Feb. 15, 2021. Burial is in Pleasant Home Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jean Marie Kersey (74) of Sumrall died on Feb. 16, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Shelia King (65) of Hattiesburg died on Feb. 15, 2021. Pinehaven Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. Robert E. Leard III (73) of Hattiesburg died on Feb. 17, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sylvia Lynn Madden (63) of Sumrall died on Feb. 17, 2021. Burial is in Chambliss Cemetery, and Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Leonard Joseph Morris (78) of Hattiesburg died on Feb. 19, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce Faye Jennings Murphy (70) of Dixie died on Feb. 17, 2021. Burial is in Tyner Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dwight Lynn Perrin (67) of Hattiesburg died on Feb. 22, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martha Ann “Marti” Pylant (81) died on Feb. 21, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert O. “Bob” Richards Sr. (90) of Rawls Springs died on Feb. 19, 2021. Burial is in Rawls Springs Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Mary Jane Myers Runyan (100) of Petal died on Feb. 20, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Danny Russum (73) of Purvis died on Feb. 20, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Voncile Burt Young (90) of Petal died on Feb. 16, 2021. Burial is in George Street Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.