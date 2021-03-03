The Petal Education Foundation and the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce co-sponsor the Petal School District Ambassadors Organization.

The Ambassadors are students who engage in events to promote the school district to visitors, business partners, alumni, students and families. They also participate in service projects that support the district’s mission statement.

Benefits of being a Petal High School Ambassador include: training sessions in business etiquette, and other pertinent leadership training, networking at foundation and community events and educational field trips.

Applications for the 2021-2022 school year are now available, with interviews to follow in April. ­Applicants must be rising juniors or seniors with a 2.74 GPA or higher, community service and extracurricular participation. Prospective ambassadors must provide a resume, essay, teacher recommendation and photo.

Ambassadors, and their parents, must sign a one-year commitment contract.