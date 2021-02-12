After discussion at a recent meeting of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, law enforcement officials have been given the go-ahead to look into bringing the Project NOLA camera system to the county of 65,000 residents.

The program, which is based at the University of New Orleans, provides cameras to residents, businesses and municipalities to help reduce crime by dramatically increasing police efficiency and citizen awareness. Under the program, residents and business owners can request the cameras – which are equipped with gunshot detection and license plate recognition – to be installed at their home or business.

“We’re looking at it right now; we’re just researching it,” Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “It’s a worthwhile project – Hattiesburg has it, and several cities and counties in the state are using it.

“It’s something we’re looking into. I think it’s going to happen, but we’re not ready to pull the pin on it just yet to start it.”

Under the program, cameras transmit video to the Project NOLA Real-Time Crime Information Center at UNO, where video may be monitored, stored and rebroadcast to local law enforcement. Those hosting a Project NOLA crime camera may also view live and recorded video via a smart device, phone or PC.

For privacy purposes, Project NOLA maintains camera video for about 10 days and provides camera footage only to law enforcement.

“I’m definitely in favor of it,” Rigel said. “It gives us eyes and ears in high-crime areas, especially if we’re looking for a vehicle or a wanted person or something like that.

“It’s cutting-edge technology, and it’s definitely something that we’re in favor of.”

The cost of the cameras includes an installation fee of up to $475, depending on the type of camera, and an annual fee of $240, which includes service, licenses, bandwidth and transmission of video.

Those fees would be paid by the individual or business requesting the cameras.

However, according to the Project NOLA website – as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization – the project may be able to provide free self-installable Wi-Fi camera kits directly to individuals, associations and municipalities, as well as cost-subsidized Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras for as little as $375.

The cost to host a Project NOLA crime camera varies depending on geographical location and historical crime trends.

“We’re actually trying to procure the funds to get the software,” Rigel said. “It doesn’t just happen overnight, so there’s a lot of pieces that have to fall into place, and we just wanted approval to go ahead with it and to research it a little bit more.

“So, we’re seeing exactly what it’s going to take to maintain it, the cost and stuff like that.”

In January 2020, Hattiesburg City Council members voted to approve the Project NOLA program in the Hub City. Bringing the program to Hattiesburg was first recommended by then-Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker in November 2019, when he said Project NOLA’s network of more than 25,000 high-definition crime cameras in New Orleans helped the New Orleans Police Department in 2018 reduce the local murder rate to the lowest since 1971.

“I’ve heard good things about it,” Rigel said. “I know several towns that are thinking of getting it – Purvis is thinking of getting it, and I think Vicksburg and Natchez have it. It has tremendous results, and it’s cutting-edge technology.”

