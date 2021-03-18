The Hattiesburg Arts Council will host Senior Readers Theater, a learning experience that uses fun skits, props and improv techniques to keep participants smiling and moving, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the following Tuesdays: April 6, April 20, May 4 and May 18.

The theater classes, directed by Sherri Marengo, will meet at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center on Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg. Participants will learn about live stage as they act out a play from socially distanced chairs.

Classes are free, but reservations are required as there is a limit of eight participants. For more information and to register, contact Marengo at redheadactingup@yahoo.com.