Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed a bill authorizing a $1,000 pay raise for most teachers, and lawmakers worked to adopt final parts of state spending and borrowing plans for the year that begins July 1.

Reeves signed House Bill 852, which sets a $1,000 raise for most teachers and a $1,100 raise for those in the early years of the career.

“It’s hard to imagine how difficult 2020/21 have been on our state’s educators,” Reeves wrote on Twitter as he announced the bill signing. “But so many have stepped up and done what Mississippians do — whatever it took to help MS kids!”

Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. According to the Southern Regional Education Board, the average teacher salary in the U.S. for 2018-19 was $62,304. For Mississippi, the average was $45,105.

The state-funded portion of the state government budget will be nearly $6.6 billion.

It includes an increase in funding for early learning collaboratives. Those preschool programs are partnerships between public school districts and Head Start centers, child care centers or private or parochial schools.

House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett of Long Beach said the state will put an additional $8.2 million into early learning collaboratives, bringing the total for that to about $16 million. The state also will spend $5 million for math coaches who will provide extra instruction in low-rated school districts. The state has had reading coaches in some schools for several years.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar of Leakesville, said the state is adding $8 million to a supply fund for teachers, bringing that to $20 million.

Mississippi’s total state government budget for the coming year will be more than $21 billion, which includes the nearly $6 billion in state-source money, plus money from the federal government and other sources, including the state gasoline tax.