With the help of a family friend who paid for then 5-year-old Jeffrey Murdock to take piano lessons, the seed was planted for the University of Southern Mississippi alumnus to be on a trajectory to pay it forward — with that same generous spirit — to help young people from all walks of life discover their own musical talents.

Now a music professor at the University of Arkansas, Jeffrey Murdock is recipient of the 2021 Grammy Music Educator award in the 63rd edition of the famed recognition ceremony, which honors achievements in the music industry.

The award, presented by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum, honors “teachers and professors who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools."

More than 2,000 educators are nominated for the award annually. The Grammy awards ceremony was held March 14.

A native of Biloxi, Murdock earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from USM’s School of Music. He was also a Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Scholar at the university, where he conducted the African American Student Organization gospel choir and was a member of the Kappa Iota chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

An educator with more than 15 years of experience, he is the 2016 Connor Endowed Faculty Fellow in the University of Arkansas Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and conductor of the Inspirational Chorale.

Murdock helps other educators advance his vision for bringing equity to music education through training and mentoring colleagues.

“We’re so proud of Dr. Murdock and all his many accomplishments. To say that we are excited for him on his 2021 Grammy win for the Music Educator Award is an understatement,” said Kim Brown, interim chief diversity officer at USM. “Jeffrey has far exceeded all our expectations as a former McNair Scholar and has set such an outstanding example for those underrepresented students coming behind him.

“I hope that current and future students McNair Scholars can look at him and see themselves and know that it is possible for them to achieve similar success in their respective fields and accomplish all their goals and more.”