Marcus Boyles officially stepped down as Petal's athletic director and head football coach on Friday.

Boyles will take a job with BSN SPORTS beginning in February.

"I think me, and football is officially done," Boyles said. "I 55 years old, and I have been doing this for 31 years, and I felt like this was a great opportunity to do something different and still stay involved with sports just in a different role. I get to go out and talk with coaches every day. I look forward to that. Being (athletic director) I understand that volleyball coach, softball coach, baseball coach, and their needs. When they place orders, it is just as big as football coach's order.

Boyles finishes his career with a 294-71 all-time career record. Since joining Petal in 2012, Boyles compiled a record of 80-39 while at Petal.

"It's been fun and I've been able to work for great administrators," Boyles said. "No one better than the ones I had been working with at Petal. You understand why it's the best school district in Mississippi. I think that's been a pleasure.

"It was a tough decision being somewhere you have been for nine years. It's tough, but at the same time, I think the timing was right."

Boyles retired as the athletic and football coach back in March of 2019, was later rehired in both positions 94 days later. According to Boyles, the two things he will miss the most are the relationships with coaches and players.

"The coaches that I have been able to work with just looking back on my career and the friendships I still have with those guys is the biggest thing," Boyles said. "You spend so much time together, and that's what you miss and then also the kids. You see that kid come to you as a seventh-grader just watching them grow into a young man and graduate as a senior and comes back. I've been doing it long enough to when they come back; they are married with kids and all that kind of stuff. That's what makes it special is those relationships."

Cory Reynolds currently serves as the assistant athletic director. The school will begin conducting a search to fill the open positions.