The University of Southern Mississippi Graduate School will waive requirements for GRE and GMAT standardized test scores for many spring 2022 graduate program admission applications.

The school has employed test waivers over the last year for most graduate program applications to accommodate applicants faced with challenges accessing graduate or professional program admission testing due to restrictions or closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An English proficiency exam is still required for international applicants; however, the international admissions office will continue to accept the iTEP, which offers at-home testing. Scores of 4.0 will be accepted to meet the university’s English proficiency requirement.

Programs that will require a standardized exam score for the spring 2022 semester are listed below along with designated exams:

• Master of Public Health: GRE.

• Nurse anesthesia: GRE.

• Doctor of Audiology Au.D.: GRE.

• Speech Language Pathology M.S.: GRE.

• Educational Studies and Research M.S.: GRE.

• Education (Research, Evaluation, Statistics, and Assessment): Ph.D.

• Higher Education Administration Ph.D.: GRE.

• Special Education M.S.: Praxis II.

• Special Education Ph.D.: GRE.

• Dyslexia Therapy Education M.Ed.: GRE or Praxis II.

• Educational Administration M.Ed.: GRE or Praxis II.

• Educational Administration Ed.S.: GRE or Praxis II.

• Educational Administration Ed.D.: GRE or Praxis II.

• Educational Curriculum and Instruction M.Ed.: GRE or Praxis II.

• Biological Science M.S. and Ph.D.: GRE.

• Biomedical Science M.S.: GRE, MCAT or DAT.

• Environmental Science M.S.: GRE, MCAT, or DAT.

• Geography M.S.: GRE.

• Geology M.S.: GRE.

• Geographic Information Technology Certificate: GRE.

• Medical Laboratory Science M.S.: GRE.

• History M.A., M.S. and Ph.D.: GRE.

• Criminal Justice and Forensic Science: GRE, GMAT, MAT, or LSAT.

• Chemistry M.S. and Ph.D.: GRE.

All other programs will continue to waive standardized exam requirements.

For more information about graduate programs and admissions requirements, contact the school at (601) 266-4369.