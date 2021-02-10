Sandglass Theatre’s presentation of “Rock the Boat” will be featured at the annual Revelry, presented by the University of Southern Mississippi School of Performing and Visual Art.

The performance will be livestreamed on Zoom on at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The 45-minute performance will be followed by a Q&A with the cast. Find out more at artdesign.usm.edu.

“SPVA, as a school of student and faculty artists, is fortunate to have Sandglass Theatre included in the Revelry,” said Stacy Reischman Fletcher, director of SPVA. “While COVID made so many things difficult for the performing arts, that we can share the artistry of Sandglass Theatre here in Hattiesburg is an example of something gained from this unique time.”

“Rock the Boat” finds a poet in a boat alone at sea, stuck in a rut of writer’s block. While observing his daily routines, he suddenly finds his home filling with new characters seeking shelter and safety. Through evocative visual scenes, we learn that each has fled some disaster: war, fire or flood.

As the newcomers and the poet navigate life together on the vessel, they meet conflict, generosity, kindness and questions about who each other are. The poet’s poems become richer and deeper, and the unlikely collection of beings learn to steer threatening waters together.

The show was developed by a multi-ethnic ensemble including slam-poet D. Colin, composer Julian Gerstin and students from two elementary schools in southern Vermont. Work with students included workshops in poetry, listening practice and music led by members of the creative team. The students’ voices contributed to the script, development of a study guide and touring residency model.

“Rock the Boat” aims to get young audiences thinking about relocation, displacement and the interconnectedness of racial, climate and social justice. The production addresses attitudes about acceptance of those who come from other countries and cultures and provides a narrative in which there is room for everyone in an inclusive society.

In addition to a presentation of “Rock the Boat” on the Revelry Community Day, ensemble members are participating in a virtual residency with local elementary students as well as graduate and undergraduate students at USM.

Revelry is a multi-arts project that boasts more than 50 events from Feb. 11-25.