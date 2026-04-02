Year-to-date state revenue collections with three months remaining in the current fiscal year remain $120 million, or 2.32% above estimate.

Days after lawmakers headed home from the 2026 legislative session, the Legislative Budget Office released the March revenue collections report showing the state took in $20.5 million, or 3.86% above the estimate for the month.

The LBO report released Monday shows the year-to-date state revenue collections with three months remaining in the current fiscal year remain $120 million, or 2.32% above estimate.

The full year state revenue estimate is $7.552 billion.

Fiscal year-to-date total Mississippi revenue collections through March are $80.2 million, or 1.54% above the prior year’s collections.

General Fund collections for March 2026 came in $3.8 million, or 0.70% above the prior year actual collections for March 2025.

Sales tax collections for March were $7.2 million above the prior year while individual income tax collections were $1.2 million above the same month in the previous year, even as Mississippi continues to phase out its individual income tax.

Not all items were in the black year-over year, however. Corporate income tax collections for the month of March were below the prior year by $6.4 million.

Before heading back to their districts, lawmakers this year set the upcoming 2027 Fiscal Year state budget at just under $7.4 billion.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --