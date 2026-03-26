The economic news as of late hasn't been great. Credit card debt is at record levels. Gas prices remain high. Interest rates are at a standstill. In the middle of that uncertainty, though, Mississippi received some encouraging news.

This month, S&P Global Credit Ratings upgraded Mississippi’s credit outlook from “negative” to “stable.” That is a meaningful achievement, especially in an economy where so many states and families are still facing pressure.

This announcement is a clear sign that Mississippi’s financial foundation is strong and that our state is positioned for long-term growth.

Mississippi is in a good financial position today because we have stayed focused on conservative, results-driven financial management. I’m grateful for Governor Tate Reeves’ leadership in helping bring a record $70 billion in new capital investment to our state while also reducing Mississippi’s debt burden.

Beyond that, our state has generated a record-breaking $1 billion in interest income since I became Treasurer. To put that in perspective, during the five years prior, Mississippi averaged just $39 million a year in investment earnings.

These historic returns, combined with other pro-growth policies, have helped restore confidence among credit rating agencies. That confidence matters. It can help lower borrowing costs for the state, stretch taxpayer dollars further, and allow us to invest more in the priorities that strengthen Mississippi’s economy.

And this progress is not limited to our balance sheet. We are also investing in Mississippi families and future generations. I’m especially proud that Mississippians now have access to one of the strongest college savings options in the country. Forbes recently ranked the Mississippi College and Career Savings plan among the top six in the nation. That is a major accomplishment and one more example of how Mississippi is giving families real tools to build a brighter future.

From stronger education outcomes to economic development and workforce growth, Mississippi has made real progress. I’m proud that our state is earning national recognition, but even more proud of what that recognition represents: disciplined leadership, smart financial stewardship, and a belief that Mississippi’s best days are still ahead.