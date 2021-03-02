Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Thursday that eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine is being expanded to include all Mississippians ages 50 years or older. There are currently over 11,000 open first-dose appointments available on the MSDH website. We are officially expanding vaccination eligibility to anyone fifty years of age or older! Reach out to our partners like your local healthcare provider, hospital, or pharmacy. Or keep watching https://t.co/ONejOtoyMZ for drive-through appointments statewide! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 4, 2021

The announcement comes one day after Reeves lifted all state-imposed mask mandates and COVID-19 related restrictions on businesses. First responders and employees of K-12 schools, preschools and daycares became eligible for vaccination on Monday. People ages 16 to 49 years old are also eligible if they have a a qualifying chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk from COVID-19.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday that 407,647 people in Mississippi — about 14% of the state’s population — have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About 219,000 people have received both doses since the state began distributing vaccines in December.

January saw the most coronavirus-related deaths in a single month in Mississippi, with 1,240 confirmed. The state also set new single day records for new cases: 3,255 cases on Jan. 7, and 98 deaths on Jan. 12.

Additionally, the number of COVID-19 cases, COVID-related hospital admissions and clinic visits for COVID-19 like illnesses in Mississippi have been trending sharply downward in 2021.

MSDH reported 479 new COVID-19 cases and 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. This brings Mississippi to a total of 296,154 coronavirus cases and 6,764 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The modified eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi are as follows:

- All persons aged 50 years and older.

- All teachers/staff/employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings.

- All first responders (including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials)

- All healthcare personnel.

- Persons aged 16-49 years with underlying medical conditions, as follows: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Down syndrome, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2) or severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, diabetes, or other medical conditions determined by the medical provider.

-- Article credit to Will Stribling of Missisippi Today --