One of the most accomplished and respected figures in Mississippi college athletics is calling it a career.

William Carey head men’s basketball coach Steve Knight announced his retirement following 44 seasons leading the Crusaders, closing the book on a historic tenure.

“God has blessed me with forty-four great years at William Carey, and I am forever indebted to Him and those who gave an opportunity to a young, inexperienced 25-year-old aspiring coach back in 1982,” Knight said in a release. “I have had the opportunity to work with awesome, supportive people, including presidents, administrators, staff and fellow coaches, and could not have envisioned a better job experience than what I have had for so long in my hometown,” he added.

President Ben Burnett has known Knight for most of his life and commended him on an incredible career.

“I’ve known Coach Steve Knight for most of my life, and still remember the privilege of calling him ‘coach’ as a 12-year-old playing Dixie Youth baseball here in Hattiesburg,” Burnett said. “For 44 years, he has faithfully served William Carey University, built not only a championship program but shaped generations of young men. While he is retiring from coaching, the culture he built — one grounded in discipline, integrity, faith and excellence in both academics and athletics — will continue to shape William Carey University for years to come,” Burnett added.

A Hattiesburg native, Knight’s 819 career wins make him the state of Mississippi’s all-time winningest collegiate basketball coach. The total placed him second among active NAIA coaches a season ago, and with his retirement he finishes eighth among the winningest coaches in NAIA history.

“The basketball program and the university owe a lot to Coach Knight,” William Carey athletic director Tracy English said in a release. “For forty-four years he produced championships and sent young men back to their communities to be productive citizens. He coached hundreds of players that went on to become coaches, bankers, doctors, businessmen, preachers, you name it. He is a great friend, and I wish him the best in his retirement,” English added.

Knight was named head coach in July 1982 at just 25 years old and quickly built William Carey into a consistent contender. Over four decades, his teams produced 22 seasons with 20 or more wins, captured 11 regular-season conference titles and eight tournament championships, and made 15 NAIA National Tournament appearances. The 2019 Crusaders advanced to the NAIA Fab Four, marking a program milestone.

In 2014, Knight was named NAIA/NABC National Coach of the Year after guiding Carey to a 28-3 record. He earned conference or district coach of the year honors 14 times during his career.

Beyond the sidelines, Knight played a major role in the growth of William Carey athletics. He served as the school’s athletic director from 1987 to 2016, overseeing a period in which the department expanded from five sports to 17. He was named conference athletic director of the year four times and earned NACDA/NAIA Southeast AD of the Year honors in 2005-06.

Knight’s contributions to the game and the community have been widely recognized. In 2015, he became the first player or coach from William Carey inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Southern Miss M-Club Hall of Fame, the William Carey Athletic Hall of Fame, the Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation Hall of Fame and the Southern Miss Alumni Hall of Fame.

Before his coaching career, Knight was a standout athlete at Hattiesburg High School and Southern Miss, where he excelled in both basketball and baseball. He later played professionally in the Seattle Mariners organization.

Knight and his wife, Regina, have been married for 46 years and are longtime members of Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.

With Knight’s retirement, William Carey will begin the search for its next head coach, tasked with building on one of the most successful eras in program history.

“Being able to see my children graduate from WCU and for my wife to be able to work here, as well, warms my heart,” Knight said in a release. “They got to experience what I have been able to enjoy on a daily basis. Leaving a program better than I found it has always been the goal, and I feel we have been able to do that plus much more,” he added. “A special thanks to all of my players who were receptive to coaching and wore the Carey uniform with pride. What a ride it has been!”