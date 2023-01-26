The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association has invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi to convene at the state capitol at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The capitol day event will give small business owners in the cannabis industry an opportunity to discuss amendments to H.B. 1158. The newly proposed legislation contains key changes to Mississippi’s medicinal marijuana law enacted last year.

“MICA is dedicated to protecting locally owned and operated cannabis businesses in the state of Mississippi. MICA and its board members advanced several provisions that we communicated to the author of H.B. 1158, Representative Lee Yancey, who serves as Chairman of the Drug Policy Committee. Although the proposed revisions were included in H.B. 1158, it’s imperative that the other members of the legislature hear from small business owners in the cannabis industry from their districts” said MICA Executive Director Pete Stokes.

MICA is composed of 100% locally owned and operated cannabis businesses from around the state of Mississippi. “Out of state entities are already flooding into our state. When the interests of out of state entities get put before Mississippi’s business owners, profits leave the state, and the Mississippi economy loses out. Our mission is to ensure that small cannabis businesses thrive in Mississippi” continued Pete Stokes.

Cannabis business owners interested in joining MICA can find information by visiting www.MICAMS.org.

Pictured: Mike Watkins, Owner of Hilltop Brands Dispensary in Oxford and MICA board member, Representative, Lee Yancey, Chairman of Drug Policy Committee, Pete Stokes, Owner of Stok'd Genetics in Hattiesburg and MICA Executive Director, and Cory Ferraez, CEO of Ferrcann Inc. in Hattiesburg, and MICA Board member.