Mississippi state Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joining a lawsuit by the state of Texas that seeks to overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

All four were won by former Vice President Joe Biden.

The lawsuit, State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan and State of Wisconsin, was brought before the court by Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas and a Republican. The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the defendant states to reply to the lawsuit by Thursday at 3 p.m.

The lawsuit seeks to extend the December 14 deadline when the states appoint presidential electors. The only deadline specified in the U.S. Constitution is January 20, 2021, when the new president is to be sworn into office.

Mississippi is one of several states that have filed amicus (friend of the court) briefs in support of the lawsuit, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia. President Donald Trump and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore have also filed briefs as well.

Fitch joined the brief by the state of Missouri, which includes 16 other states.

“I have joined my colleagues in supporting Texas’ efforts to ensure that our elections are free and fair,” said Fitch in a news release. “Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government.

“I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights.”

The lawsuit alleges that due to the amendments to election laws in the states mentioned in the lawsuit by non-legislative actors, the elections held in those states are in violation of the Electors Clause in the U.S. Constitution.

These measures included executive orders and friendly lawsuits by interest groups that led to government officials in the four states usurping their state legislatures’ authority in the act of unconstitutionally revising their election statutes.

Election officials are accused of flooding their states with millions of ballots either to be mailed in or placed in drop boxes without proper chain of custody to ensure a lack of tampering.

The lawsuit mentions allegations of the ejection of Republican poll watchers from polling places, thousands of the same ballots run multiple times through tabulators, “mysterious” late-night dumps of ballots at counting centers, illegal backdating of mail-in ballots and ignored signature verification procedures.

The lawsuit also says that the chances of Biden winning those states, which Trump led as of 3 a.m. on Election Night, was less than one in a quadrillion or 1,000 trillions.

According to the lawsuit, “these flaws cumulatively preclude knowing who legitimately won the 2020 election and threaten to cloud all future elections.”

The attorneys general of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin issued a joint statement decrying the lawsuit as “insignificant attempts to disregard the will of the people in our three states, mislead the public and tear at the fabric of our Constitution.”