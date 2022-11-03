The Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in The Joe Paul Student Theater, located on the second floor of the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. The winner will go on to compete for the title of Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg in June 2023; Kat Adcox is the reigning Miss USM.

Participants in this year’s competition include:

*Anna Smith, a senior psychology major from Mobile, Alabama

*Baileigh Jay, a junior speech pathology and audiology major from Satsuma, Alabama

*Olivia Dampier, a junior psychology major from Madison, Mississippi

*Madison Delancey, a junior elementary education major from Union, Mississippi

*Karsyn Ulmer, a junior elementary and special education major from Laurel, Mississippi

*Madison Tisdale, a freshman business marketing major from Gulfport, Mississippi

*Laura Bankston, a junior biological sciences major (biomedical pre-med) from Raleigh, Mississippi

This event is free and open to the public; attendees are invited to bring canned good donations for the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry. For more information, email StudentAffairs@usm.edu.