The Mississippi Department of Education developed the updated plan after gathering input through a survey and focus group interviews with approximately 100 Mississippians last fall.

The Mississippi State Board of Education announced on Thursday that they have approved an updated strategic plan titled “ Mississippi Strategic Plan for Pre-K through Grade 12 Education .” It is said to incorporate new priorities for the state’s education system while ensuring Mississippi schools build upon their historic academic achievements of late.

Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, said in a statement that Mississippi students have earned national recognition for their gains over the past decade, “proving that high expectations, strong instruction, and a commitment to equity improve outcomes.”

“The work ahead builds upon that momentum and demands the same focus and dedication of teachers, school leaders, families, community partners, and policymakers working together with a common purpose,” Evans said.

The Board was told that the Mississippi Department of Education developed the updated Strategic Plan after gathering stakeholder input through a survey and focus group interviews with approximately 100 Mississippians last fall.

Participants in the focus group represented a cross-section of the education community and included students, teachers, principals, superintendents, legislative representatives, business leaders, community college and university representatives, and education stakeholder group leaders.

MDE said the updated plan reflects “Mississippi’s ongoing commitment to building a world-class education system that equips every student with the knowledge and skills to succeed in college, careers, and life in Mississippi and the world. Goals 1-5 in the updated plan reflect the same priorities as the original strategic plan, and a new goal has been added focused on whole child support.”

MDE is seeking to promote consistent school attendance, integrate technology and career learning from pre-K through grade 12, develop school and district leaders, and provide a system of support for low-performing schools and districts.

You can review the updated K-12 strategic plan from MDE below.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --