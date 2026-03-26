The Mississippi Center for Public Policy (MCPP) and Bigger Pie hosted British author and science writer Matt Ridley for a special luncheon on Thursday, March 19, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, and community members for a discussion on energy, innovation, and economic growth.

Ridley delivered an optimistic, data-driven presentation highlighting the critical role of free markets, innovation, and abundant energy in advancing human prosperity.

Drawing on historical and economic insights, Ridley emphasized that prosperity is not the result of top-down government planning, but rather emerges from individuals trading, specializing, and exchanging ideas—a principle rooted in Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations.

He identified affordable, reliable energy as a central driver of economic progress, noting that cheap energy fueled the Industrial Revolution and dramatically improved living standards worldwide. Ridley also highlighted significant global gains over recent decades. In his lifetime, he noted, extreme poverty has fallen from approximately 50 percent to just 8 percent, while child mortality has dropped from 15 percent to 3 percent. On average, global life expectancy has increased at a rate equivalent to adding roughly seven hours of life per day.

However, Ridley warned that energy policy remains a critical determinant of economic success. He pointed to the United Kingdom as a cautionary example, where energy costs are now three to four times higher than in the United States due to restrictions on oil and gas development, bans on shale gas, and a heavy reliance on intermittent renewable sources.

By contrast, Ridley praised the U.S. shale revolution, driven by private-sector innovation and entrepreneurship. The United States now produces more oil than Saudi Arabia, with abundant, affordable energy supporting growth across key sectors including manufacturing, chemicals, artificial intelligence, and data infrastructure.

Ridley also discussed the concept known as the “Jevons paradox,” explaining that as energy becomes cheaper and more efficient, its use expands—fueling further economic growth and technological advancement.

His message for policymakers was clear: maintaining access to affordable, reliable energy is essential for continued prosperity. He encouraged leaders to embrace economic freedom, reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers, and foster innovation.

“Ensuring plentiful, affordable energy is key to Mississippi’s continued economic success,” said MCPP President and CEO Douglas Carswell. “Events like this help bring important ideas and conversations to the forefront as we work to build a stronger future for our state.”

MCPP expressed its gratitude to all who attended and continues its mission to promote policies that advance freedom, prosperity, and opportunity for all Mississippians.

Douglas Carswell, President & CEO, Mississippi Center for Public Policy.