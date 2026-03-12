Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion

In Mississippi

1. Butler named Chief Deputy Fire Marshal

State Fire Marshal and Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney announced Tuesday that he has appointed Kevin D. Butler as Chief Deputy Fire Marshal, overseeing the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO), effective March 9.

In this role, Chaney said Butler will supervise more than 50 employees and run the day-to-day operations of the SFMO.

Butler served as a Deputy State Fire Marshal for the Northern and Central Districts from April 2010 until he was appointed Chief Deputy. In that role, Butler supervised investigations into fires and explosions. He also has experience as an emergency manager, 911 coordinator, code inspector, investigator, polygraph examiner, and as an unmanned aircraft system operator.

2. Primos releases documentary “50 Year of Truth”

Mississippi-based Primos Hunting has released of a documentary film title, “50 Years of Truth.”

The film, linked above on YouTube, is said to be a retrospective look at the company’s origins, its influence on modern hunting media and the people who helped shape the brand over the past five decades.

The lifelong love of the outdoors from founder Will Primos, beginning with his childhood in Mississippi to building the business, is profiled in the film. Primos has grown to be one of the most recognized brands in the hunting industry.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. After two weeks, Senate Dems counter White House offer to reopen DHS

According to The Hill, “White House negotiators are reviewing a Democratic proposal to fund and reopen the Department of Homeland Security, but the talks are inching along and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said Democrats aren’t serious about getting a deal soon.”

“The White House submitted its last offer to Senate Democrats more than two weeks ago, and Democrats didn’t share their counteroffer with the Trump administration until late Monday evening, according to Republicans familiar with the talks,” The Hill reported. “A White House official confirmed Democrats sent a counteroffer late Monday and said the White House is reviewing it.” The Hill continued, “Thune told reporters Tuesday that the White House is willing to make significant concessions to reopen the Homeland Security Department and resume paying Transportation Security Administration agents and other critical employees.”

2. Mullin to sit for confirmation hearing

The New York Times reports that Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma is set to face tough questions on Wednesday about how he would carry out President Trump’s mass deportation campaign and change the Homeland Security Department in the wake of a string of controversies that led to Kristi Noem’s firing as secretary.”

“Mr. Mullin will testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee for a confirmation hearing, about two weeks after Mr. Trump ousted Ms. Noem and named him to lead the department. He is personally well liked by colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and many Republicans have already expressed support for his nomination,” NYT reported. “Still, he is expected to be grilled by Democrats, who are likely to use the hearing to highlight their demands for new restrictions on immigration enforcement operations.” NYT went on to report, “Few details are publicly known about Mr. Mullin’s stances on immigration policy. He has not served on any of the congressional committees that directly oversee immigration enforcement, but he is a close ally of Mr. Trump and has staunchly defended the administration’s deportation drive.”

Sports

1. Big 3 bounce back with midweek wins

Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Ole Miss baseball got back on track Tuesday, each picking up wins after opening conference weekend series losses.

Mississippi State run ruled Jackson State, winning 17-1 in Starkville. The Bulldogs will host SEC opponent Vanderbilt starting on Friday.

Southern Miss got some revenge over Nicholls down in Biloxi, shutting out the Colonels 4-0. Nicholls bested USM two weeks ago. The Golden Eagles host Sun Belt foe Troy in Hattiesburg starting on Friday.

Ole Miss jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and hung on to beat Austin Peay in Oxford 9-5. The Rebels will host SEC opponent Kentucky starting on Thursday.

2. Meet the Rebels Day set for April 25

Ole Miss Football said this week that the team will welcome fans to the Manning Center to secure autographs from football players with the hosting of Meet the Rebels Day on Saturday, April 25.

Admission will be free for the event, which is tentatively set to begin at 9:30 a.m. In addition to player autographs, fans will hear from head coach Pete Golding and other Ole Miss coaches during a Q&A program.

Later that Saturday, Ole Miss Athletics encourages attendees to enjoy the Rebel baseball team’s outing as they will host Georgia in game two of their weekend series at 1 p.m.

In addition, the annual Double Decker Arts Festival will be staged on the Oxford Square throughout the weekend.

Markets & Business

1. Rate cut not expected from Fed

CNBC reports that the Federal Reserve “has little choice but to stay on the sidelines this week as it navigates a mix of complicated and conflicting forces playing out in the U.S. economy.”

“Markets are pricing in a near-zero chance that the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will be cutting at this meeting — or any other in the near future,” CNBC reported. “Futures pricing suggests policymakers won’t consider easing until at least September, more likely October, and even then just a single cut this year.” CNBC noted, “For Wednesday’s decision, Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have to wrestle with the Iran war, fears of an inflation spike and mixed signals from the labor market. The combination of factors all but assures the Fed will stand pat, keeping its key interest rate targeted between 3.5% to 3.75%. Updates to economic and rate projections also aren’t expected to show major changes.”

2. Amazon launches 1-hour, 3-hour delivery options

FoxBusiness reports that “Amazon announced Tuesday that customers in select locations can now receive even faster deliveries in as little as one or three hours for an additional fee.”

“Members will pay $9.99 for the one-hour delivery and $4.99 for the three-hour option. Meanwhile, customers without a membership will pay $19.99 for the one-hour shipping and $14.99 for the three-hour alternative,” FoxBusiness reported. “According to the Seattle-based company, the one-hour delivery option is already available in hundreds of U.S. cities and towns, while the three-hour window has expanded to more than 2,000 locations.”

FoxBusiness continued, “The one-hour option is available in several major and smaller cities, including Los Angeles; Chicago; Houston; Washington, D.C.; Nashville; Oklahoma City; Des Moines in Iowa; Boise in Idaho; and American Fork in Utah. The broader three-hour delivery network covers large, mid-size and smaller cities, as well as surrounding suburbs, including Cornwall, Pennsylvania; Harrah, Oklahoma; and Arabi, Louisiana.”

-- Article credit to the staff for the Magnolia Tribune --