During its meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Petal School District (PSD) Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Shelly Flood to new head softball coach at Petal High School, effective July 1, 2022. She replaces Wendy Hogue, who retired from coaching.

Hogue will continue to serve at the school district’s athletic director.

Flood, who is going into her sixth year as a physical education teacher at Petal Primary School, has served as a softball assistant for the past five seasons, as well as cross-country head coach for three seasons.

“We are super excited to welcome Shelly Flood as our next head softball coach,” Hogue said. “Shelly was a player on the very first team and returned as an assistant coach in the fall of 2017. She was a dominant multi-sport athlete in high school and carried her talents to William Carey where she was a four-year starter and All-Region player. She is a winner, the ultimate competitor, and bleeds Petal red. I cannot wait to see how our softball program continues to grow under her leadership,” Hogue said.

Flood, a 2004 graduate of Petal High School, played for Hogue for nine straight years, five at Petal and four at William Carey. As an eighth grader, she was a varsity starter on the very first fastpitch team in 2000.

Flood earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 2008 and a master's in Art of Teaching in 2019, both from William Carey University.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be selected as the next head coach of the Petal High School softball team,” Flood said. “I love these girls and am excited to continue leading them towards success, on and off the field. Pursuing excellence is something that Coach Hogue has ingrained in all of us, and it is something that we will continue to mirror. There’s no filling the shoes before me, but having been under her leadership and mentorship for so long, I know that the bar is set high and will continue to climb.”