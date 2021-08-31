Applications are now being accepted for Visit Hattiesburg's Tourism Grant Program, which is designed to raise funds for sponsorships of local events, festivals and other community programs that increase overnight travel to the Hub City.

This year marks the fourth anniversary of the program that was instituted to attract visitors to the community, while also providing entertainment options that increase the qualify of life for local residents.

“It’s important for us to create events, festivals and activities that are going attract tourists to Hattiesburg,” said Kristen Brock, director of programs and promotions for Visit Hattiesburg. “So that is our mission, to bring people here overnight to stay in Hattiesburg.

“We partner directly on a lot of events, so when you look at the Craft Beer Festival, Midnight on Front Street and the Star-Spangled Celebration, those are events that we are directly partnering on. We know that we can’t do that with every event, festival and activity in Hattiesburg, so this is a way for us to provide marketing and organizational funding for events that are coming to Hattiesburg. (We do it also) for new tourism attractions in Hattiesburg; it allows us to still be a part of the project without direct involvement, like those other events.”

Individuals are invited to complete the grant process, which requires a formal application and a plan of action - along with a final project report from those who are selected - online at www.visithuburg.org. To be eligible, projects must fall into one of Visit Hattiesburg’s core strategic focus areas: growing tourism’s economic impact, communicating and amplifying Hattiesburg’s story, strengthening partner networks and collaboration, or prioritizing placemaking and enhancing the Hattiesburg experience.

Organizations interested in a partnership through the program may include those that promote festivals, events, attractions, and public-use facilities such as museums, historical buildings, meeting spaces and sporting facilities. Only projects that produce out-of-town visitation will be eligible for the competitive funding.

Applications must be received by Sept. 22 to be eligible for funding.

“We are all electronic this year, which we are really excited about,” Brock said. “There are no physical, mailed packets that have to be turned in, so if people go to our website and scroll all the way to the bottom, they’ll see a link to the Tourism Grant Program. From there, we have a form that lists all of the eligibility requirements, and then it takes them to a Google Form that they can fill out.

"They’re going to be asked questions like whether this is the first time or a repeat event. They’re going to be asked attendance figures for previous years, so we’re looking for tried and true events that we know have definitely generated tourism to Hattiesburg. And we’re looking for new events that just need a little bit of help getting their feet on the ground, so that we can have another great annual even in Hattiesburg.”

After the application deadline, a review panel of community stakeholders and leaders that will grade the applications to decide final recipients.

Since its inception in 2018, Visit Hattiesburg’s Tourism Grant Program has supported more than 40 projects, ranging from sporting and musical events to expos and festivals. Almost $100,00 has been given back to the community since the event began.

“We have several that have been multi-year recipients,” Brock said. “So people who have participated in the past, and are able to show that their project did generate overnight travel to Hattiesburg - and that it’s a beneficial event to Hattiesburg - they are eligible to receive multiple years of funding.

“Each year, we usually fund between 15 to 25 projects, just depending on how many applied, and how much we give financially to each project. In all, more than 40 individual projects have been funded, and we hope to continue that trend, between 15 and 25 additional projects this year."