Residents and officials from the Town of Sumrall have long known about the positive growth in the city, whether that be from new neighborhoods and homes or businesses along Main Street and Mississippi 42.

That growth was shown in the latest census from the U.S. Census Bureau, taken last year for the first time since 2010. The current census shows Sumrall with a population of 1,765, which is a 24 percent increase from the 2010 figure of 1,421.

“I think it’s something where we knew we were growing, and I think it puts us in a good position to continue to make improvements and request assistance if we make those improvements,” Mayor William Joel Lofton said. “It’s more bang for the buck; when folks invest in Sumrall, they’re able to get more out of their investment because we’ve got more folks that participate, more folks that are contributing.

“So I think it’s a good thing.”

Sumrall was founded along the Mississippi Central Railroad by Daniel Sumrall, an officer of the Union Army in the Civil War. In 1890, the federal government established a post office in the community and named it Sumrall.

According to mississippi-demographics.com, Sumrall is the 131st most populated city in Mississippi, which features 362 cities.The town’s largest racial/ethnic groups are White (75.2 percent) followed by Black (22.9 percent) and “two or more” (0.9 percent).

In 2019, the median household income in Sumrall was $62,900, slightly above Caledonia ($62,857) and Clinton ($62,685).

The town’s growth over the last several years is even more apparent when comparing the current census numbers to the 2000 census, when there were 1,005 people, 406 households and 265 families residing in the town.

“I think we’ve got a great community, really good schools; we’re a place that people enjoy being,” Lofton said. “I think those strengths are things that draw people to us.”

Lofton is looking for even more growth in the immediate future, as well as for the long-term.

“I see more growth headed our way, but we want it to be positive growth,” he said. “We don’t want to lose the sense of community that we have; that’s one of the greatest assets that we have, is our people and how we treat each other.

“So we don’t want to have growth that fouls up who we are as a community, and as a town. We certainly expect that growth will continue, and we want it to be positive for all of us."