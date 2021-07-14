The Mississippi Main Street Association has provided the Town of Sumrall with a new logo that officials hope will make the town more welcoming and identifiable.

The design for the logo, which is in all-black lettering, was recently approved via unanimous vote by the Sumrall Board of Aldermen. Prior to that approval, the town dd not have an official logo as such.

“As far as the motivation behind this, most of it comes from the Main Street Association,” Mayor William Joel Lofton said. “From what I understand, it was part of our membership in the association.

“They provided us with some marketing materials, and this was part of that package. So the town of Sumrall joined the Mississippi Main Street Association, and this is part of what they do for member entities.”

The logo features the words “The Town of Sumrall, Mississippi,” with the word “Sumrall” in script and the others in block lettering.

“I think it’s nice and unique, and it gives us something to use and maybe bring a little uniformity,” Lofton said. “As we reach out and work on behalf of our town, it’ll give us a little something that folks might begin to recognize, and it won’t be easily confused with anywhere else.

“So I think that’s a positive, and now when folks say ‘Sumrall,’ they may recognize us and remember us. They may not just be looking at a Times New Roman font; they may say, ‘Oh yeah, I remember seeing that; I remember that name.’ So it’s association that will maybe tie some pleasant memories to some name recognition with our town.”

Once the town’s supply of informational material - such as magazines and brochures - is exhausted, officials will begin to incorporate the logo into future materials.

“We’re not going to waste documents that we have printed, so as we utilize anything that has the town on it, as it’s used up, it will be replaced with the logo,” Lofton said. “We didn’t feel it wise to just trash a bunch of letterheads or cards or pamphlets, so we’ll use up what we have, and then moving forward, we’ll go with the new logo.

“As we upgrade our welcome (road) signs, I would expect you would see it there as well."