Officials from the Town of Sumrall are looking forward to utilizing the $200,000 the municipality has received courtesy of the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus packaged recently issued by the federal government to offset revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per regulations, the funds are earmarked for infrastructure, water and sewer, and improving access to broadband Internet. Mayor William Joel Lofton said he is hopeful that, in addition to the initial funds provided but the plan, more dollars may become available in the immediate future for those endeavors as well.

“I’m very excited that those (ARP) funds are available,” he said. “I’m optimistic regarding the opportunity that we may have a matching amount coming that will also be COVID-related, hopefully near that same amount.

“I think it will do a lot for our infrastructure. We’ve identified some needs, and we are in the process of identifying further critical needs, to make sure that we can support our community. So it’s a great thing for Sumrall.”

Currently, Lofton and his administration are reviewing several projects regarding sewer operations, along with some issues in the water department. That includes replacing some water lines with cut-off valves, many of which were installed decades ago and are no longer functional.

“There are some upgrades that will make our system more sound,” Lofton said. “We’ve had some requests to expand the system in certain areas, and those are all under consideration.

"We’re looking at the best way to get the best things out of those dollars. This is a one-time set of funds that we’ll receive; it’s not something we can plan to get on a regular basis. So we’re hoping to use it for the maximum benefit, and we’re looking at it for a variety of things.”

The initial $200,000 has already been received, and officials will soon present an initial project plan on how they expect to use the funds.

“That plan doesn’t have to be detailed, but it’s basically outlining our intent for these expenditures,” Lofton said. “So right now, it’s statutory that we have to have the budget completed and approved before the end of this fiscal year, and our fiscal year ends in September.

“Right now, we’re trying to wrap the budget process up with a majority new board and a new mayor, and that’s quite a learning curve, so we’re working on that. At the same time, we’re gathering information and trying to see how we can work these projects in and get the best bang for the buck."

Mississippi is set to receive $1.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan, part of $1.9 trillion in federal funds that is expected to be distributed throughout all 50 states.

According to Mississippi Today, Mississippi’s tax collections have continued to grow during the pandemic. Through February, which is the seventh month of the fiscal year, the state has collected $338.5 million, or 9.5 percent more than during the same time last year.

Because of that, Mississippi’s policymakers do not have to use the American Rescue Plan funds solely to make up for revenue lost because of the pandemic, as some states are required to do.