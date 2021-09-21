In November 2020, Petal High School students in the Business, Marketing & Finance class helped package greeting cards to help fund the Addison Morgan ‘Shine Your Light’ Scholarship, which is awarded annually by the Petal Education Foundation in the memory of Addison Morgan, a Petal fifth-grader who was killed in a car accident in August 2019.

To spur that along, the foundation is now offering Christmas and assorted greeting cards designed and painted by Addison, who is the daughter of Petal High School counselor Melissa Morgan. All proceeds raised from the sale of the greeting cards will go to the endowment of her scholarship.

“Addison was just a ray of sunshine with everybody she came into contact with, and it was devastating that this child had lost her life in a car accident like this,” said Leahne Lightsey, executive director of the Petal Education Foundation. “So instantly upon hearing this horrible news, people wanted to do something, and they wanted to do something that would be lasting.

“With Melissa in education all this time, and Addison’s love for education and her involvement in fine arts and those kinds of areas, it just became a growing idea. A scholarship was established, and then of course people sent in memorials for that, and it began to grow, and Melissa and her family have contributed to the fund.”

The Christmas cards are $20, while the assorted cards are $30 per box. They can be purchased at the Petal School District Central Office at 115 East Central Avenue, or at Petal High School at 1145 Mississippi 42.

Payments can be made by cash, check or card. Checks should be made out to the Petal Education Foundation.

Although the “Shine Your Light” originally offered one scholarship, the sale of the greeting cards will allow the funding of a second scholarship.

“When Melissa started putting some of Addison’s drawings on Facebook, people were commenting on it left and right about this talent that she had,” Lightsey said. “She had this uncanny ability to draw and paint, and the proportion that she had, and just her imagination.

“Many people suggested that (Melissa) utilize these pieces of art to generate funds for the scholarship. So that’s when Melissa and her family said ‘Hey, let’s endow this thing above $20,000 and give two scholarships.’”

The scholarship is open to Petal High School seniors who exhibit Addison’s traits of living out Christ-like characteristics and compassionate love for others. Applicants are required to have maintained a Grade Point Average of 90 or above, and to be a good citizen to their community.

The Petal Education Foundation was founded in 1987, as one of the first public school education foundation in Mississippi. The foundation’s sole purpose is to generate funds above and beyond the operating budget of the Petal School District.

These tax-deductible gifts provide scholarships for students, grants for teachers, early childhood/family support and support for fine arts and athletic programs. The foundation is governed by a 17-member board of directors.

The foundation administers a variety of scholarships to help students pursue higher educational goals. In many cases, the scholarships make the college and university experience accessible to students who might not otherwise dream of a college education.

To date, the foundation has awarded more than 503 scholarships, totaling nearly $470,000. The Class of 2021 will have the opportunity to apply for 71 scholarships, including the “Shine Your Light” scholarship.