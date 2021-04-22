When Mayor Toby Barker and his administration took over the reigns in Hattiesburg in 2017, one of their professed goals was to tell the city’s story by having continued dialogue with residents, whether that be about an infrastructure project or – as no one saw coming – the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team’s clear and effective communication during that latter situation earned the city the 2020 Resilience Award from the Pine Belt chapter of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi, presented on April 22 at Hattiesburg City Hall by Pine Belt PRAM president Brittney Dykes and awards chairman Matt Martin.

“It’s been a tough season, and we endeavored from the very beginning just to be honest with people and to give good information,” Barker said after accepting the award. “In a time where there was so much misinformation, we wanted to provide accurate data and make decisions based on that.

“I have the absolute best team, who is way more talented than me, in (chief communications officer) Samantha McCain. We spent I don’t know how many nights up here filming stuff, and how many briefings in front of Zoom. I think it’s an acknowledgement of hard work in our whole office throughout this, and our city’s resilience and the common sense of our citizenry.”

The Resilience Award is a special, one-time honor presented for exceptional work in the field of public communications. The award was announced at the virtual SPARK Awards banquet in February, but Pine Belt PRAM chose to schedule the official presentation at a later date.

“In 2020, we faced so many challenges, and PR professionals are continually having to pivot and develop new communication and have new strengths,” Dykes said. “There was just one group of individuals that stood out to us, and that was the City of Hattiesburg.

“As information was trickling down from the state, and also from leadership throughout our country, (the city) was continually being transparent and providing that to the community.”

Throughout the pandemic, Barker kept the public updated with statistics and real-time information on the virus via social media, as well as regular press conferences announcing news such as vaccination sites. Several times during the pandemic, Barker passed executive orders that kept restrictions – such as mask mandates – in place, in the name of public safety.

In the midst of that, the mayor and his team strived to drum up positive measures, including several groundbreaking projects made possible by the additional 1% sales tax on Hattiesburg restaurants, hotels and motels that was approved by voters in 2019.

“It speaks to the resiliency of the Hattiesburg people, who had to undergo a lot of changes and a lot of different rules throughout this pandemic,” Barker said. “Hopefully, as we steer toward the end of this, we’re going to try to continue to do what we’ve always done, and that’s just give accurate information.

“We try to not get caught up in one political side or another, but just give real data that affects our people, that they can use to help make decisions.”