Officials from the City of Petal are still looking into options for the former Petal Library building on East Central Avenue, although some are fearful that the building – which has sat vacant for several years – may be beyond repair.

Mayor Tony Ducker said officials will try to get into the building before the next meeting of the Petal Board of Aldermen on Nov. 2, which will allow any interested parties to get a look at the bones of the facility.

“Our problem is, I’ve heard upwards of $30,000 to tear it down due to asbestos abatement,” the mayor said. “Maybe it’s less; I presume it wouldn’t be more than that, but if it is, that would definitely change our timeline.”

According to www.deltacomputersystems.com, the former library is owned by Love Joy Peace Ministries, an organization with a Petal P.O. Box address. The last filed deed on record on Delta is from the year 2002.

However, since 2016, the property has been sold to Greenvalley Investments LLC, GJ Tax Sale Properties LLC, Quicksilver Tax Funding LLC, Woodmark Investments LLC, and again to Greenvalley Investments LLC due to taxes being unpaid or delinquent.

The following individuals have redeemed taxes on the property over the course of those years:

James Armstrong Jr. on Aug. 28, 2019;

Jerry Dixson on Aug. 24, 2020;

Jerry Dixson on Aug. 26, 2021; and

Daniel Cervantes on Oct. 19, 2021.

“We want to get in touch with the owners, get inside the building, see if there’s anything redeemable in it, and see what the structure of it looks like,” Ducker said. “If it doesn’t seem like it’s up to repair standards, we’ll proceed with it as a code issue on our side.

“(That) asbestos would increase the cost if we went with demolition, so if we can help it, we wouldn’t do it. At the same time, if it’s beyond repair, we need to do something with it.”

Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, said she would like to take some time before making a decision on the building, as there have been several individuals or organizations in recent years who have expressed interest in the property. That includes proposals to put a small business in the building, to civic organizations needing a home for their operations.

“I would just like to take the time to maybe open it up, so people can actually come and look at it to see what state it’s in, and how much expense it would take to bring it back to original condition or something better,” Wilson said. “Then we could see if we have any takers; there are ways to mitigate the asbestos siding that wouldn’t be that expensive.

“The expense actually comes when you start taking it down, and there are ways you can put siding on top of it, and it’s not as much of an issue. But at this point, we honestly don’t know the shape of the building; we haven’t been in it, and so personally I would just like to have an opportunity to go in there and take a look at it, and then open it up to some other individuals who might want to take a look at it and go from there, before we declare it needing to be destroyed.”

The issue will be addressed again at the Nov. 2 board meeting.

The Petal Library is now located in Petal Civic Center on South Main Street.