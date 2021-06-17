Having joined the Army shortly out of high school primarily to help pay for college – along with a desire to serve his country – Brigadier General Stanley Budraitis didn’t necessarily think that he would ever serve as an Army aviator or a general officer in the military.

Thirty years later, however, the Petal native has been positioned as the Deputy Commanding General at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker Alabama – making him the first National Guard general officer to serve full-time in that role at any Center of Excellence. Budraitis, who started in the position in August 2020, serves under Major David Francis, who is the Commanding Officer at Fort Rucker.

“It’s a great opportunity, and a unique opportunity for a Army National Guardsmen to serve in this seat at any of the Army Centers of Excellence,” Budraitis said. “But coming back to where I started my officer career at Fort Rucker is a great honor.”

At Fort Rucker, Budraitis has oversight on all Army aviation schoolhouse training programs nationwide. The Aviation Center of Excellence features three training brigades: the 1stAviation Brigade and the 110thAviation Brigade at Fort Rucker, and the 128thAviation Brigade at Fort Eustis, Virginia.

The 1stAviation Brigade also has a battalion at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, that conducts Unmanned Aerial Systems training.

“That’s kind of the footprint here, and it’s a great honor to be here,” Budraitis said. “Of the Army aviation fore structure, 51 percent of that is in the Army National Guard and the United States Reserve, with 49 percent on active duty.

“So I represent the 51 percent, plus I’m the Deputy Commanding General to General Francis.”

Budraitis received his commission through Officer Candidate School in 1989. After graduating from Aviation Officer Basic Course and flight school, he served as Platoon Leader for the 1-185thAviation Battalion; Detachment Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1-185thAssault Helicopter Battalion; Commander, HHC, 1-185thAHD; Flight Company Commander, D Company 1-185thAviation Battalion; Aviation Officer, 66thTroop Command; S3 Operations Officer and Executive Officer, 1-185thAHB; Commander, 2-185thAirfield Operations Battalion; Commander, Camp Shelby; S3 Operations Officer and Executive Officer for 185thTheater Aviation Brigade; Commander at Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group; Senior Army National Guard Advisor, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; and Adjutant General, G-7, Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard.

Budraitis earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from William Carey University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is an Honor Graduate of his Officer Candidate School Class, a Distinguished Honor Graduate of the 1990 Aviation Officer Basic Course, a graduate of the U.S. Army Ward College, and a certified Title10/Title 32 Dual Status Commander.

Additionally, he has completed the Joint Firepower Course, the Joint Air Operations Command and Control Course, the High Altitude Aviation Mountain Course, and the Northern Command Joint Task Force Commander Course.

Budraitis has had two overseas deployments to Afghanistan and Kuwait. He is an Army Aviator with more than 25 years of experience and more than 2,000 flight hours in the UH-1, OH-58 and UH-60 helicopters.

His military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with Bronze oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with four Bronze oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with three Bronze oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with Bronze oak leaf cluster, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with one Silver and three Bronze oak leaf clusters, the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Gold Hourglass Device and M Device, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, and the Master Army Aviator Badge.

Budraitis grew up in Biloxi and moved to Greenville before coming to Petal 20 years ago. He and his wife Desha have one son, Thomas.

“I’ve been an Army aviator for 30 years, and I’ve commanded at all levels – as Lieutenant, platoon leader through company command, and battalion and brigade commander,” Budraitis said. “All of those positions, and my deployments to Afghanistan and Kuwait and Iraq, have prepared me for becoming a general officer, and now as the Deputy Commanding General for Fort Rucker.”