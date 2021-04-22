After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the inaugural Downtown FAM Jam event last year, the demand for more events and entertainment in Petal remained as strong as ever.

Because of that, officials from the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce are bringing the event back this year, from 5-8 p.m. May 22 in front of Grand Central Outfitters at 128 South Main St. in Petal. Downtown FAM Jam (short for Food, Art and Music) will feature local artists, craftsmen and food vendors, as well as musical entertainment by Adam McAdory.

“We got such a positive response out of the first one, and people have been repeatedly asking for Petal to have more activities for families to go to,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is a result of answering what we hope people want to have here in Petal.

“We’ll continue to try different things, but this one really was well-received the last time we (announced) it. The weather then was really cold, though, so people also suggested that we do it when it’s not quite so cold, and May just appears to be a great time to do it.”

In addition to the food and music, the free event – which is sponsored by HomeCare Hospice South – also will feature children’s activities provided by Asbury Methodist Church. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and stay throughout the duration of the FAM Jam.

To ensure safety, Main Street will be closed between Regions Bank and Panther Credit during the event.

“It’s celebrating the end of school, the beginning of summer, and hopefully a reprieve from some of our COVID restrictions,” Wilson said. “I think we’re just going to have a great time in downtown Petal, and I think it’s going to be tremendously received.

“There will be lots of things going on that day, when you’re that close to graduation, and I know you’ve got graduation parties and such. But I still think people are going to find time to at least stop by for an hour or two, if they can’t make the entire three-hour event. It’s going to be fun for them to just stop by and see who’s there, and just get back outside with their friends and people they haven’t seen in a while.”

Depending on the success of this year’s Downtown FAM Jam, officials will look to schedule the event more frequently in the future.

“We would like to have one at least every spring and fall,” Wilson said. “If it’s tremendously well-received, maybe once a month during the months where the weather is nice.”

For more information, contact the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce at (601) 583-3306 or info@petalchamber.com.