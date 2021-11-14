For the past three decades, officials from the Petal Children’s Task Force have helped to make Thanksgiving and Christmas possible for needy Petal families with food boxes filled with everything a family needs to make a full holiday meal.

That tradition will continue this year, when the task force will distribute 350 Thanksgiving boxes beginning at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the task force headquarters at 314 South George Street. Officers from the Petal Police Department and deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to help give out the boxes.

“At Thanksgiving, we want families to be able to get together, and we want to provide a box of food so you’ll have enough to have a happy Thanksgiving, and a family gathering,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force.”I’ve always done a Thanksgiving box, because we’re so thankful for what God’s done for us, that we want to serve and give a box.

“It’s just been that way for 30 years that we’ve done this.”

The boxes will consist of items such as cake mix, cornbread, butter, cooking oil, flour, sugar, cranberry sauce, apple juice, peanut butter, jelly, and various canned goods and vegetables. Each recipient will also get a gallon of milk and a turkey.

“It’s everything that they’ll need to do that Thanksgiving meal,” Lee said.

Although Lee and other task force officials would like to do more, they’re being forced to cut off the boxes at 350 because of funding reasons.

“A lot of the churches in the Petal area help us,” Lee said. “We’re thankful for those people, because without them we couldn’t do this.

“Also, people in Petal have brought turkeys to us. So if you have a turkey and you don’t really need it, we’ll be glad to give it to someone.”

The Petal Children’s Task Force was started in 1989 by Lee and Jessie Rowell, with the aim of providing two Petal families with Christmas presents and food. Today, the organization serves more than 450 families in the Petal School District area.

The task force provides food assistance to clients once every 30 days, and helps out with school uniforms that are available at Petal First Baptist Church. In addition to their Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes – which do not count as assistance for the month – the organization also helps with partial payments on utility bills once every six months.

The task force also gives out bags containing items like peanut butter and crackers to the homeless. The organization is assisted in that endeavor by other organizations like Petal United Methodist Church, which committed last year to put together 25 bags for the homeless for Christmas.

Anyone interested in receiving services from the task force is required to sign up at the South George Street office, which is owned by Asbury Methodist Church. For more information, call (601) 255-5578.