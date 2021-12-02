For the past eight months, officials from the City of Hattiesburg have collected feedback from residents on a new master plan for Hub City Transit – the city’s public transportation system – that would improve the service of that system over the next five to 10 years.

Now, the city and the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization, which provides a forum for cooperative decision-making on area-wide transportation issues, are in the final phase of the public input process. To that end, residents have three opportunities to review the draft of the master plan: during an upcoming open house event, via the Internet or by visiting the MPO office at Hattiesburg City Hall.

“Some draft documents will be provided to the public to see what the staff of consultants have come up with, in terms of what a potential plan may look like over the next zero to two years, two years to five years, and then five years to ten years,” said Andrew Ellard, director of the Hattiesburg Urban Development Department. “We’re trying to get a last-minute push for feedback on what’s been drafted, and then we’ll take the feedback from the (upcoming) public workshop and kind of fine-tune it and get it all turned in and finalized.”

This final phase will provide the public with an opportunity to make comments on a variety of recommendations, including system changes, mobility options and long-term funding and implementation strategies.

The open house event will he held from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Hattiesburg Train Depot community room, 308 Newman Street in downtown Hattiesburg, where participants can view the plan and any related documentation. Residents will be allowed to give written or verbal comments during the event.

Social distancing will be encouraged during the open house, and masks and hand sanitizers will be provided to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The plan also can be viewed throughout December online at www.hubcitytransit.com. A form will be provided on that site for visitors to submit comments; feedback also can be provided by email at mpo@hattiesburgms.com.

Residents also can view the plan at the MPO offices at Hattiesburg City Hall, located at 200 Forrest Street in downtown Hattiesburg. Written and verbal comments also will be accepted at city hall.

“(We haven’t had a lot of feedback) yet; they just really kind of released this in the last couple of days, so we haven’t seen a lot of feedback,” Ellard said. “We’ll see what Thursday looks like, when we have our open house, and we’ll see how many people show up and participate at the depot.”

The first phase of the project, which was launched in April, focused on public input to feedback about public transportation, addressing such topics as access to transit, the riding experience and communication of schedules and routes. The second phase, which was launched in September, addressed feedback about transit concepts, including a bus route re-design, a mostly on-demand service and a hybrid system.

The final Hub City Transit Master Plan is expected to be developed and presented to Hattiesburg City Council for review and adoption by spring of 2022.

“There’s kind of a phased approach to it,” Ellard said. “There are certain steps they’re proposing to occur in the next zero to two years, there are certain steps that are more mid-term in two to five years, and there are longer terms from five to 10 years.

“There are steps for some things that we’ll be doing throughout, in that timeframe for the next 10 years plus. So until we get wrapped up with the plan, it’s kind of hard to say what the first steps may be, because some of the steps are operational. No changes will happen in the blink of an eye, for sure.”

Questions about the process can be emailed to mpo@hattiesburgms.com.