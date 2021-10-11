Professor Plum, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard and the rest of the cast of the classic whodunit “Clue” will soon hit the stage, courtesy of two performances from the Oak Grove High School Theater crew.

The CLUE: On Stage (High School Edition) shows will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22, with the house opening at 6:30 p.m. both days. All shows will be held in the Oak Grove High School Performing Arts Center at 5198 Old Highway 11 in Hattiesburg, near the high school.

“This is some of my seniors and juniors, and they just have fallen in love with the story – not only from the board game, but the original movie,” said Suzanne Allmon, theatre director and teacher at Oak Grove High School. “So when this script came up, they were just biting at it and ready to go.

“They were really excited about doing this show. And it’s such a great comedy with a little mystery in there, (so it’s good) to do in October around Halloween time. We just thought this would be a great fit to be the opening for our season this year.”

CLUE: On Stage (High School Edition) is based on the 1985 Paramount movie written by Jonathan Lynn, which was itself inspired by the classic board game that was introduced in the 1940s. The story takes place in 1954, when six strangers arrive by mysterious invitation at a New England mansion.

When the host of the get-together is found dead in the mansion, a game of cat-and-mouse – and clues – ensues to find out who committed the murder.

The cast includes Solomon Gustafson as Wadsworth the butler, Abbey Thomas as Miss Scarlett, Corey Trotter as Professor Plum, Paige Stephens as Mrs. White, Dawson Ruth as Mr. Green, Brooklin Gall as Mrs. Peacock and Kendrick Bullock as Colonel Mustard. All members of the Oak Grove High School Theater stage crew are part of the International Thespian Society Troupe #5155.

“It really follows along to the movie line pretty closely,” Allmon said. “It has all of your favorite characters that are there, including Yvette and the cook and the motorist and the cop, and all the people who show up incidentally in the movie.

“It has a great little soundtrack that goes with it, that brings you into the movie feel as well. So it’s just a lot of fun. All of the students here seem to be excited that it’s coming … and the parents are excited as well.”

All tickets will be sold online at https://oghsms.booktix.com; adult tickets are $8 each and student tickets are $6 each. All seats are general admission for the show, which runs approximately an hour and 25 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission.

Because of limited seating during the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals are encouraged to buy tickets as early as possible.

“We’re hoping to have a really good turnout, since it’s such a well-known piece,” Allmon said. “It’s at a good time of the year, when people are ready to kind of get out – all the COVID numbers have kind of dropped a little bit.

“But we are still going to have some safety protocols in place so that people feel safe to come and enjoy the production.”