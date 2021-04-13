Despite coming at the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a record-setting year for organ donation in Mississippi and nationally, with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency seeing 284 organs transplanted from 98 organ donors and 497 tissues recovered from 297 donors.

To honor the donors who made that possible – and recognize the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation during National Donate Life Month – MORA and Forrest General Hospital officials teamed up for a flag-raising ceremony on April 16 in front of the hospital. The event featured the posting of the American flag, accompanied by a Donate Life flag underneath.

“This is to honor those individuals who, throughout that year, made the ultimate sacrifice by giving the gift of life to those individuals who are in need of a life-saving organ transplant,” said Joel Stevens, hospital development coordinator for MORA. “Obviously, Forrest General has been a strong partner with MORA; it’s always been one of the higher-performing hospitals in our state.

“As I say every year, that just comes to the heart of the staff that work here. If there is a donation opportunity, they make sure that family gets that opportunity to make a decision about donation. Of course, all this is only made possible through the hospital partnership we have, and of course through the people of Mississippi that are willing to give that gift to help others.”

Hattiesburg native Mary Margaret Hyer, who serves as Miss Mississippi, spoke at the annual event about her impact initiative, “Advocate, Celebrate, Donate: Diminishing the Donor Organ Deficit.” Hyer has worked with MORA since 2017 to promote organ, tissue and eye donation.

“What a wonderful partner they’ve been to me; what a wonderful family MORA gives us all,” Hyer said. “What a community and a group of like-minded individuals who wanted to transform our state with the power of registering more Mississippians as organ, eye and tissue donors.”

In 2010, Hyer’s grandmother discovered she was suffering from kidney failure, and the family began discussing options for treatment. Dialysis was discussed but decided against, and the Hyers began looking toward the Mississippi Donor Registry.

Through that, the family learned that Hyer’s mother was a match for donation, and in 2012 that procedure was performed, saving Hyer’s grandmother’s life.

“What an inspiration that was me for as a young girl, but it also just opened my eyes to the donor organ deficit that exists in the state of Mississippi and the United States of America,” Hyer said. “It’s not a thing that most people think of on a day-to-day basis; I certainly never had until it touched me personally.

“It’s just been my mission over the last two years to spread statistics throughout the state of Mississippi, and to let people know how imperative it is that we do our due diligence as citizens. (We need to) register as eye, organ and tissue donors to give the gift of sight, the gift life and the gift of better quality of life.”

Approximately 12,500 organ donors contributed nationwide in 2020, ultimately saving 33,000 lives. Currently, the Mississippi Donor Registry features more than 1 million Mississippians, which is almost a third of the state’s population.

Individuals can sign up on the Mississippi Donor Registry online at www.donatelifems.org.

“So I always tell people, ‘Please have that conversation with your loved ones, so that each of y’all can make a decision about donation,’” Stevens said. “Have a whole-hearted conversation, so you know what each other wants.”

According to MORA, a single tissue donor can help more than 75 people, and 48,000 patients have their sight restored through corneal transplants each year. Last year, more than 36,500 transplants changed the lives of patients and their families (from more than 10,700 deceased and 6,800 living donors), but more than 110 thousand people still wait for transplants. That number is growing with another person added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.