Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Toby Barker was the only attendee at the 2020 Midnight on Front Street event, counting down the seconds until New Year’s Day on top of a Hattiesburg Fire Department truck.

Now, however, the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will return to its usual form, complete with the Hub Sign “ball” drop and special guest DJ Kujho. Barker and Kujho made the announcement via a Facebook Live video near the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

“We know it’s been a tough 20-something months (since the pandemic hit the area), but this New Year’s Eve, we’re getting back together,” Barker said. “As someone who really appreciates history, where we drop the Hub Sign at midnight is kind of the same area where they first lit the Hub Sign back in 1912.

“This is a continuation of those who came before us, but we’re also setting a new tone for the future for our city. That’s what the turning of each year is about.”

Streets in downtown Hattiesburg will close in advance of the festivities.

Barker will make remarks shortly before midnight. That will be followed by the Hub Sign drop at the intersection of Front and Main Street and fireworks at midnight.

Kujho, a Hattiesburg native and entertainer, was on hand at the 2019 Midnight on Front Street event.

“People were partying all up the street – there were 8,000 people, lights going, music going, people just enjoying themselves,” Kujho said. “People were enjoying their families and enjoying their friends.

“Ringing in the new year with my home town, it was a dream. Seeing all those people there – they knew me as Marcus, but they knew me as Kujho, and just seeing my family and friends out there celebrating (was great).”

The Hub Sign dates back to Thanksgiving Day 1912, when a large crowd assembled at the Commercial Club meeting room for the unveiling and illumination of the “Slogan Sign.” The sign, manufactured and donated to the Commercial Club for the benefit of the city by the Henry L. Doherty Company, measured 42 feet in diameter, and featured 1,142 lights.

It was erected 50 feet above the Ross Building – now the America Building – on Front Street, 140 feet from the sidewalk. For several years, the sign stayed lit from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. each night, but during World War II, it was sold off in the scrap metal drives to support the war effort.

In 2018, Barker – who had been elected mayor the year before – gathered a team to discuss bringing the sign back.

Approximately 4,000 attendees gathered to count down the New Year at the 2018 Midnight on Front Street event, while watching a three-sided replica of the 1912 Hub Sign drop at the intersection of Front and Main streets. Weighing 375 pounds, the three sides of stamped steel was lit by hundreds of LED lights and suspended approximately 100 feet in the air.

“Know that this is just not Hattiesburg’s New Year’s Eve celebration; this is quickly becoming Mississippi’s New Year’s celebration,” Barker said. “So we look forward to welcoming lot of people from across the state and the region, who want to come and see what Hattiesburg has to offer for New Year’s Eve.”