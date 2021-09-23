Petal Mayor Tony Ducker has vetoed the portions of The Steele Plan that were recently approved by the Petal Board of Aldermen, saying the proposed timeline is not adequate to perform the ditch work needed to relieve flooding in certain areas of the city.

The plan, a draft of which was created by Ward 1 Aldermen Gerald Steele, is designed to aid stormwater runoff throughout the ward by way of creating and maintaining ditches and channels. On Sept. 21, aldermen voted 4-3 to approve the completion, by December, in three areas that become inundated after rainfalls: the area from George Street to Stevens Street, the area just north of Kola Street, and the area from Williams Street to Woodside Drive.

“(The plan) places a deadline, so it ventures over into the day-to-day operations of the mayor,” Ducker said. “It also mentions building a complete ditch …. When they named (those areas), ‘a portion of the ditch’ is the way the motion was made.

“The area (of the storage buildings east of Stevens Street), the engineer said we shouldn’t go past that, so that would only be about a third of that particular ditch. It’s stuff that we’re actually already working on anyway, so it also gives off the perception that we’re not trying to do that stuff. The ditches are still slated to get done when they get to them.”

The matter could come up again on the next board agenda, but aldermen may call a special meeting for another issue next week. Aldermen Craig Bullock, Steve Stringer and Mike Lott voted against Steele’s proposal, expressing doubts that the work could be completed within the December timeline.

“If there’s no timeframe, there’s no point in issuing the order, because it could get done after a four-year term, or it could get done in 10 years,” Steele said. “I would like it to get done by the rainy season.”

Ducker said another issue with the December timeline is that officials can’t be sure they can timely acquire the correct rights-of-way from the Norfolk-Southern railroad company that would be needed to complete work near the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“One of them is the ditch that goes up under the Gandy,” he said. “The problem with that is, those ditches are really close under the Gandy to the railroad tracks.

“If we were to get in there and do that incorrectly, you could undermine the tracks, and you kind of know where we go from there. We’d have a huge liability with the city, if we go in there and start tearing up railroad property. The weird thing about it is, these things are slated to try to get done anyway.”

According to information from www.deltacomputersystems.com, which compiles property records, the City of Petal owns rights-of-way along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway that were deeded to the city in 2007. Parts of those rights-of-way extend east and west along the parkway, including the intersection of the parkway and U.S. 11.

However, there is a parcel in the proposed work area – Parcel ID 3-022K-35-156.00 – that is owned by the railroad.

“We have every right to dig that out, and we have in the past regularly,” Steele said. “We stopped doing it, and I don’t know why we stopped doing it. It’s something that we used to do, and it’s something that the railroad says, ‘yeah, you have every right to do that.’

“The railroad company is not going to maintain a ditch for the city, because that’s for the betterment of the city; they’re only going to maintain a ditch if it helps the railroad. It’s a very distracting and misleading argument. The fact that we used to maintain it, and we stopped maintaining it, says a lot.”

Steele, who was elected to his seat earlier this summer, said some of the aldermen don’t understand the legal powers of the board, which leads him to believe the board has not been doing its job correctly.

“Now I’m in here and we’re doing our job with the legal authority that’s been granted to me by an election,” he said. “The board voted on this; it’s a democratic process. The tradition in Petal is that the mayor does whatever, and the board kind of just backs him up.

“But that’s not how a ‘weak mayor’ system works, which is what we have. It’s been operated that way in the past, but that’s not what the Constitution of Mississippi says should be happening. So people are shocked that I’m coming in here and actually using the authority granted to me by the Mississippi Constitution and by an election.”