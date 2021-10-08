After some discussion during a recent meeting of the Lumberton Board of Aldermen, board members voted not to raise water rates for residents of the City of Lumberton.

Mayor Quincy Rogers said the decision was made in order to help residents financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By law, we’re supposed to increase the rates at least by a nickel or a quarter each year,” he said. “But at this time, due to the pandemic, we just won’t do it this time.”

Currently, the water rate in the city is slightly less than $40 per month.

“I haven’t (heard any feedback) at this time, but I would imagine that the residents are appreciative that there are no increases at this time,” Rogers said. “And if we ever do increase it, it’s not going to be an increase that would affect a resident and create any type of hardship.

“It would only increase by a nickel or a quarter, something like that. But we won’t do any dollar increases; I can tell you that for certain. Everybody was on board – the whole council.”

In other news at the meeting, board members also: