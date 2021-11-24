It’s been about three years since officials began working on plans for Midtown Green, the first public, non-school park in midtown Hattiesburg.

With the recent announcement of a $500,000 Land and Water Conservation Grant from the Mississippi Department on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the funding for that project – which will be located on West Arlington Loop – is now secure. That grant will be paired with monies from the 1 percent sales tax increase at Hattiesburg restaurants, motels and hotels to make the project a reality.

“When we host town hall meetings – we’ve hosted over 50 in four years – one piece of feedback we could always count on is the need to improve public spaces for children, seniors, adults, young professionals and families,” Mayor Toby Barker said at a Nov. 23 news conference at the site of the upcoming park. “Quality parks are vital in keeping neighborhoods competitive – they help property values, they exist as assets that must continually be supported.

“After our citizens overwhelmingly passed the 1 percent parks and recreation sales tax in 2019, we began working with the Midtown Merchants Association and local neighborhood associations to put (this) vision on paper and last year, our team made significant strides in the process through applying for this grant. Now, we’re here and we’re excited about the days ahead.”

The 4.2-acre park, which will be just the second green space in Ward 3, will have its primary entrance accessible from Crestmont Avenue. It will feature a well-lit walking trail, exercise stations, a small performance stage, children’s play area, picnic areas, site furniture, and parking with additional overflow made by possible by University Baptist Church.

An additional amenity, which will be the first of its kind throughout the city, is an inclusive-accessible playground. This feature will provide those with special needs and disabilities the opportunity to play the same as their peers while continuing the development of physical, cognitive, social and sensory skills.

“What a great day for Hattiesburg and Ward 3,” said Hattiesburg City Council president Carter Carroll, who represents that ward. “I know we think of Thames (Elementary) School as a green space and a park, but it’s really part of the Hattiesburg public school system, used by the city, county and Forrest General Hospital.

“Midtown Green will truly be a city park. This park will really enhance the quality of life of Ward 3 and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The 1 percent sales tax increase was approved in 2019, after 81 percent of voters chose to support the measure during a special referendum. The money from that tax is being used for 18 Parks and Recreation Department projects throughout the city, including but not limited to a walking trail extension at Duncan Lake, a splash pad at Dewitt-Sullivan Park and batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park.

The city will match the $500,000 grant with $500,000 in funds from the 1 percent tax to complete Midtown Green. Additional funding for the project will come from the Forrest County Board of Supervisors.

Officials will now go through the design phase and bid process, with plans to break ground next summer.

“At the top of our to-do list was to get a park built— which would be the first public, non-school greenspace— in midtown Hattiesburg,” said Robert St. John, business owner and projects chair for the Midtown Merchants Association. “Today, thanks to the hard work and determination of a lot of people, Midtown Green is a reality,”

“I live just a few blocks that way and spent 19 years in the block over (the other way), so I look forward to bringing my adult kids to this park and enjoying it.”