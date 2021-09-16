Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has had quite a successful political career over the past 14 years, becoming the youngest legislator at age 25 ever elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2007, before winning his initial mayoral bid in 2017 and reelection to that seat earlier this year.

Barker can add another accomplishment to that electoral list as of July, when he was elected to serve as 2nd Vice President of the Mississippi Municipal League. In that role, Barker will continue to help the MML lobby state and federal legislatures; provide education for elected municipal officials; offer technical support; represent municipalities with public and private entities; and serve as a networking media for municipal members.

“There were three total candidates in the race, and both the other mayors were great at their job and formidable opponents who were lucky enough to win on the first ballot,” Barker said. “I’m excited about that role.

“I think coming from a legislative background, and knowing the process and knowing a lot of the key stakeholders in the Capitol – as well as the challenges that mayors face regardless of what size (their cities) are – (is a great advantage). We’re in a position to not only present best practices to others and be a resource for sharing information, but also to present an agenda that is ambitious yet achievable each legislative session.”

In one of his first acts as 2nd Vice President, Barker appointed members to the MML board of directors, including Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. Barker said in doing so, he attempted to get a cross-section of members that represents the Southern District of the MML.

That district is comprised of cities in the Pine Belt, the Gulf Coast and the southwest portion of Mississippi – including Hattiesburg, Lumberton, Ellisville, Bay St. Louis, Petal and Seminary.

“We want to make sure we’re balanced and have diversity and representation from minority groups, whether that be race or gender,” Barker said. “Even with positioning, you don’t want all just mayors – you want aldermen, city councilmen, clerks.

“I think we have a great group, and I’m glad to see the Pine Belt well represented in that as well.”

From 2nd Vice President, Barker will move to the 1st Vice President position next year, before taking the mantle of president of MML in 2023.

“I think I’m the third consecutive mayor of Hattiesburg that will hold that position,” he said. “Ed Morgan and Johnny DuPree were both MML presidents, which is a neat bit of history that Mayor DuPree told me when we were down at the conference.”

In his current position, Barker recently appointed Petal Mayor Tony Ducker to the board of directors for the MML. Ducker’s first meeting in that position is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Tunica.

“It’s a great honor, and I’m very appreciative of Mayor Barker for putting my name up there,” Ducker said in a previous story. “I think we’ve got common interests, and I think it’s very important that the City of Petal has a seat at the table when it comes to issues that affect Petal, Hattiesburg and Forrest County, and the Pine Belt in general.

"We’re giving an extra $5,000 as part of our (Area Development Partnership) membership; I think a seat at the table will let people know our concerns. We need to advertise and tell everybody what our story is.”