Several creek stabilization projects in Forrest County – designed to improve drainage and waterflow in the areas of those bodies of water – are being jumpstarted, thanks to a $1.1 million National Resource Conservation Service grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Perhaps the most significant of those projects is bank stabilization at Greens Greek adjacent to the Ideal Primitive Baptist Church on North Main Street in Petal, near Craft Auto Bros. Several large rocks have been placed along the banks of the creek to help avoid erosion and runoff.

“The church came to me one time and said there was erosion on the land behind the church, so I told them I’d try to help them fix it,” Forrest County District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross said. “It’s just a bank stabilization project – anywhere you’ve got water, you have to try and alleviate any kind of drainage problems. They’ve done a good job on it.”

In addition to the Greens Creek project – which is in District 3 – there is another stabilization project in District 1, three in District 2, another one in the Leeville community in District 3 and one in District 5.

The $1.1 million grant from the USDA, which was submitted by Forrest County senior planner Corey Proctor, covers 75 percent of the work. The remaining 25 percent comes from Forrest County’s funds.

“District 3 didn’t quite get the lion’s share, but we got a big portion of it,” Ross said. “It was a three-to-one match – the NRCS put up 75 percent of the money.

“Any time you can get grant money, it certainly helps the county, so we don’t have to pay for those types of things that we need to get done with tax dollars.”

The NRCS conservation programs help to reduce soil erosion, enhance water supplies, improve water quality, increase wildlife habitat, and reduce damages caused by floods and other natural disasters. For more information on the programs, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov.

“We had applied for that money back in 2016, I think it was, and there wasn’t any of those funds available until now,” Ross said.

Greens Creek, which begins in the area between Shows Road and Lynn Ray Road, finishes at the Leaf River, west of the Petal CB Shop on U.S. 11. From its starting point, it runs south over Robertson Road before turning west to run across Lynn Ray Road just north of Branden Lane.

From there, the creek continues west and then turns southwest near Highland Circle before cutting south across Chappell Hill Road. It continues south across the Evelyn Gandy Parkway and cuts west again across Leeville Road, which is where it runs behind the Ideal Primitive Baptist Church.

The creek then turns northwest, running again across the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, and curves northwest to cross U.S. 11 just south of Targa Resources. Heading southwest, Greens Creek again crosses the parkway and continues south before ending at the Leaf River.

Several other spots along Greens Creek that have seen stabilization work include the banks at the curve on Centre Circle. This area also includes an earthen berm embankment on the side of a city-owned parcel.

Creek banks also have been stabilized along East 1st Avenue and Rosewood Drive.