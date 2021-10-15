Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has ordered former NFL quarterback Brett Favre to repay $828,000 in misappropriated welfare funds from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program that was meant for families in need throughout the state.

Although Favre paid back a portion of the more than $1.1 million he was paid for unfulfilled speaking engagements, White said Favre never repaid the remainder that he owed. If Favre – who lives just outside the Hattiesburg city limits – doesn’t repay the money within 30 days, he will face a civil lawsuit.

“Generally, (Favre had a) contract that was for speaking engagements, and maybe a couple of other smaller deliverables,” said Logan Reeves, who serves as public relations director for White’s office. “But upon cursory review, our auditors determined that Mr. Favre did not attend the events listed in the contract provided to us, nor did he speak at the events listed in the contract.

“It’s very clear he did not perform those deliverables, which were terms of the contract. If payment is not made … then the Attorney General’s office will be responsible for filing civil suit to begin the process of getting a court order, ordering the money to be repaid.”

The matter began in February 2020, when White’s office arrested six individuals as part of the largest embezzlement scheme in state history regarding misspent welfare aid. In May of that year, White issued the annual single audit – as required because his office receives federal dollars – which found a $1.1 million expenditure of TANF funds that were paid to Favre Enterprises.

“As part of our audit in identifying that, we looked at that expenditure and said ‘this is interesting,’ and we bore down on that issue,” Reeves said. “We pressed for contracts to see what exactly the nature of that expenditure was, and a contract was provided to us.

“When we presented that to Favre Enterprises and asked if it was the (Chief Financial Officer’s) signature, the answer was yes. The terms of that contract were not met, so immediately, everybody seized upon the idea that Brett Favre had taken welfare money and not lived up to the obligations in that contract.”

Favre then reached out to White’s office and voluntarily made a $500,000 repayment. He also committed to repaying the remaining $600,000.

A year later, Favre still had not made any additional payments, so White’s office began efforts to collect owned funds from Favre and other individuals. Following another audit, a demand was issued to Favre Enterprises in the amount of $828,000, which includes the $600,000 plus a statutory $228,000 in interest.

“Any time that our office issues a demand, typically you’re going to see interest tacked on to the principal amount, which is either misspent or stolen,” Reeves said. “Obviously in this case, there’s no allegation of criminal activity, such as the money being stolen.

“However, it was – and has been – clearly identified as misspent in separate audits conducted by independent teams.”

Favre has since maintained he was unaware of any misspent funds.

“It’s debatable whether or not Favre actually knew if the contract was signed, or certainly that it was TANF money,” Reeves said. “When we requested documentation and contracts, we asked his CFO if it was his signature, and all that was confirmed by Favre Enterprises.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be up to a court to determine who and what is owed. Maybe it’s (Favre’s business partner) who owes it all, maybe it’s Mr. Favre who owes it all, maybe they owe it right down the middle. Maybe they don’t owe anything at all, which I don’t suspect is the case, but that’s a hypothetical, and it’s up to the court to decide through an order that way.”