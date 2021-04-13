After being in office for two terms, Mary Dryden – who represents Ward 4 on Hattiesburg City Council – has noticed too often that violations on dilapidated properties in the city have led to only temporary measures such as boarding up the sites to avoid further damage or intrusion.

Dryden, who described that issue as Hattiesburg being “held hostage by the cycle of a neglected property, accumulating taxes and penalties,” addressed the matter at a recent council work session, along with Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado. Dryden said under the International Land Code, which Hattiesburg follows, when a property gets boarded up, the owner has one year to bring it into compliance without the boarding.

“But some of these properties just stay for years, and it’s just difficult to enforce because of the limited legislation that we have with the way things are set up with the structure,” she said. “People have three years to reclaim the property, and some people have a pattern of letting the property go for that long. When someone buys it at a tax sale, they’re getting approximately 18 to 21 percent on their money.

“They get the taxes back in three years, but then the property may go back to the original owner or someone else once the taxes are paid. That doesn’t resolve the issue with the property when it doesn’t get repaired.”

Dryden and Delgado noted that although an owner has three years after a property is sold at a tax sale to reclaim the property by paying off the liens, in the meantime, the dilapidated site has a negative effect on surrounding property and the potential for other economic vitality is diminished.

As an example, Dryden showed a picture of a home in her ward that has been vacant since the owner died. The home has been broken into and damaged, and the taxes have accumulated to more than three times the normal amount.

Dryden also showed a picture of a commercial building that has been vacant for many years, with previous attempts to reach the owner unsuccessful because of complications with financing and tax sales. The building has been in a state of disrepair for approximately 10 years and has been temporarily secured with blue tarp and boards over the years.

“We have more problems with these kind of situations with people who live out of town, and they’ve just bought the property,” Dryden said. “It’s out of sight and out of mind, and they don’t see how it’s deteriorating.

“They’re also not invested in our community the way people are who live here. So those are some of the things that happen.”

One suggestion made at the work session was that after a certain amount of time, the city would be allowed to take possession of a dilapidated property. It could then be sold to an organization like Habitat for Humanity to be repaired and made available to a new homeowner.

“Also we have things like our historic tax credits, where if you improve a property to a certain degree, you get tax credits on it,” Dryden said. “We need more incentive programs to get these properties repaired and not let them sit there.

“These buildings just need to be secured temporarily and then they need to be repaired, and I would like to see our city be able to reclaim them for these neighborhoods to stay maintained and stable. It affects all the other property owners when a property is allowed to sit there and deteriorate.”