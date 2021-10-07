The Downtown FAM Jam had a successful return to Petal in May, a year after the inaugural event was shuttered in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The success of that event led to even more demands among residents for additional entertainment, leading officials to bring FAM Jam – short for Food, Art and Music – back for another round. The upcoming event, which is sponsored by Petal Family Dentistry and put on by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 23 at 128 South Main Street in Petal, near Regions Bank.

“Through years of discussions and interviews with citizens in the community, they continually ask for more family-oriented activities, and recreational activities that the whole family can enjoy,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “So this is something that really any age group can enjoy.

“It’s family friendly, whether you’re in your 80s and enjoy the crafts and walking around, or your little one is enjoying the (fun) jumps. There’s something for everybody.”

Dowtown FAM Jam will feature local artists, craftsmen and food vendors, as well as musical entertainment by Josh Birdsong and 18 Miles.

“Josh has a pretty big gathering around our area,” Wilson said.

In addition to the food and music, the free event also will feature children’s activities, such as fun jumps provided by Asbury Methodist Church. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and stay throughout the duration of the FAM Jam.

To ensure safety, Main Street will be closed between Regions Bank and Panther Credit during the event. Shoppers will still be able to visit any businesses that are regularly open along that thoroughfare.

Although the event was originally planned as an annual gathering, Wilson would like to continue this year’s method of at least twice a year.

“I think early or late spring will be a good time, and then a fall one,” she said. “In the fall, we try to do it before we have our time change, so we can be out a little bit later in the evening with it.”

Wilson attributed the success of the May event to the fact that people were ready to get out again after a year of lockdowns during the pandemic.

“It was great,” she said. “The music was good, the kids adored all of the jumps and activities.

“There was some really, really good stuff.”

Wilson expects much of the same for this month’s showing.

“I’m expecting a big turnout for it, especially because people are still anxious to get outside; they haven’t had the opportunity,” she said. “Events are just starting to get kicked off again, so we expect to have a great crowd.”

For more information on Downtown FAM Jam, contact the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce at (601) 583-3306 or by email at info@petalchamber.com.