Dirt work has begun in Petal for the newest home of Tractor Supply Company, one of the country’s largest retailers of home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, and equine and pet care.

When plans for the store were announced late last year, officials expected to open in spring of 2022 at Midas Park on Mississippi 42, just past Petal High School. Weather permitting, however, that date could be pushed up even sooner.

“It’s very exciting that they are coming to town,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “The size store they’re going to build will fit in great with a lot of the other growth we’re having right now.

“Obviously, with a store like that in an area with other land that could be developed, you’re hoping that it would be somewhat of an anchor store, where you could see some other activity out that way as well. We’re getting a lot of houses out that way, so it just makes sense from an available land standpoint that we would see some more commercial growth out there.”

The store, which is expected to offer approximately 15,550 square feet of selling space inside - with a similar amount of outside space - will offer a wide variety of items, including clothing, wood stoves, tools, lighting and decor. Items such as stuffed animals, toys and games, gun safes and log splitters also will be available.

Founded as a mail-order tractor parts business in 1938, the first Tractor Supply Company retail store was started in 1939 in Minot, North Dakota. In 2004, when the company reported revenues of more than $1.7 billion, Fortune magazine named Tractor Supply Company to its list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses.

As of September 2020, the company operated 1,904 stores - including the Hattiesburg location on U.S. 49 - and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.

“Petal is a growing city, and we are more than excited to be a part of its development,” said a Tractor Supply spokesperson at the headquarters in Brentwood, Tennessee. “Tractor Supply Company was started to help serve people who live the ‘Out Here’ lifestyle. Today, Tractor Supply remains committed to this same sentiment.

“At Tractor Supply, we share more than the love of the rural lifestyle. We share the desire to see it thrive, and that’s exactly what we hope to do with the Petal community. We look forward to serving a growing community with outdoor tools and supplies.”

Ducker said he especially is glad to see the store coming to Midas Park, as that site has remained vacant for several years.

“It’s just exciting to see that kind of commitment from a national company like that,” he said.