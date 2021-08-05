After remaining vacant for more than a year, the position of Sumrall Public Works director is now set and ready to be filled.

Mayor William Joel Lofton and his administration spent the last couple of weeks finalizing the details of the position, such as rate of pay and job description, that had been incomplete since the last director retired. Now that those issues have been ironed out, applicants are encouraged to apply at Sumrall Town Hall or by visiting the Town of Sumrall Facebook page.

“We contacted anyone who had applied previously and had an active application; we felt it would be fair for them to actually know what they were applying for,” Lofton said. “We still don’t have a closing date on the application.

“Anybody that already applied, we sent them the description and encouraged them to reapply. Sometimes, it’s a little easier to apply when you know what you’re applying for, so we wanted to give those folks that opportunity. The post is still open, and as we have meetings, we will review applicants.”

Although the final rate of pay will be determined by the Sumrall Board of Aldermen, the suggested rate of $16 per hour plus benefits, for a total package of approximately $49,000 a year. The job is full-time and hourly.

Per terms of the job description, the new director will be required to develop a strong working relationship with 811 services and formulate, forecast, direct and evaluate the work activities of water, wastewater, street and public facility divisions. Individuals also will be required to coordinate bot short- and long-term goals with the mayor and the board of aldermen. Reports, budgets and inventories will be reported to the mayor and board, and the new director will coordinate efforts with appointed town engineer firms as appropriate.

The director is responsible for overseeing town streets by addressing potholes, drainage, signage, turf maintenance, and trimming and poisoning in public rights of way. Those responsibilities extend to wastewater management, including piping, lift stations, lagoons, spray fields and runoff through rights of way.

Applicants should possess a general knowledge of building construction, roadwork, drainage, and application of appropriate dirt, concrete and asphalt layers. The new director will oversee mosquito control, employee vaccinations, public assistance activities such as limb and ditch cleanup, and seasonal decor.

The full job description can be found at Sumrall Town Hall.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some good applicants,” Lofton said. “I haven’t delved into that too deeply yet, because we just now approved the description.

“We don’t have a large number (of applications), so that’s another thing; hopefully, we’ll get a good number in. I haven’t compared them to the qualifications yet."