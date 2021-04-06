When it comes to infrastructure needs in a city, there is one service that Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado ranks right up there with water, sewer and streets: broadband internet access.

Unfortunately, over the past several years Delgado has noticed a lack of that service, particularly in low-to-moderate income areas. The councilwoman recently addressed the issue at a recent work session of Hattiesburg City Council, where she said high-speed internet access – especially for children – is essential to compete in a world that’s driven by the World Wide Web.

“The city did not seem to have any interest in doing anything about enhancing the availability (of high-speed internet),” Delgado said. “I thought the situation we were in during COVID-19, when you had children at home with no broadband access, we’ve got to do better.

“If we want our children to do better, we’ve got to make these tools available to them.”

Delgado also is pushing for internet access in city parks, including Chain Park off Mississippi 42.

“I think the first time it was brought up to me, it was some kids in Chain Park who had ridden their bikes from out west,” she said. “They were saying they loved the park, but one thing that was missing was internet – wireless capability.

“Most of them were on their phones on their iPads, but they were limited in what they could do there. A park should be a place where you can do more than one thing – you can enjoy the outdoor atmosphere while you work on whatever it is that you’re working on for school or your personal household. Why can’t we provide that?”

To help remedy that situation, officials from Twin Forks Rising Development Corporation – Delgado’s nonprofit that is aimed at revitalizing Ward 2 – have tossed around the idea of using Community Development Block Grant funds on a solar project. Under that proposal, wireless access hubs would be placed around the city for residents to use free of charge.

“There would not be a cost beyond the initial cost to build them, because they would be run by solar energy,” Delgado said. “But we were turned down – the city didn’t seem to have too much interest in it.”

Delgado also would like to see the Hattiesburg Housing Authority, which is located on East 4thStreet, get more involved in procuring internet access. Currently, the authority manages 296 public housing units and provides housing at Briarfield Homes, Robertson Place Apartments and Hope Drive.

“The housing authority does not provide (internet),” Delgado said. “I think if the housing authority meets the needs of poor people for quality housing, then they also need to consider those children who live there.”

Council members are expected to re-address the issue in the near future.