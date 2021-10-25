To alleviate traffic at the precarious intersection of Hardy Street, 2nd Avenue, Green Street and Adeline Street near the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County, construction is beginning this week on a new roundabout that will take the place of the current traffic lights at that site.

The project, which was first presented to Hattiesburg City Council members in 2017, is expected to cost $1.8 million and take approximately seven months, with a tentative completion date of May 2022. Once complete, the roundabout also will include new asphalt, green space, sidewalks, stamped crosswalks and improved road lighting.

“That intersection has always been one of the more inefficient intersections in all of Hattiesburg,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “You have five roads converging, and there’s pedestrian traffic there as well as school buses that go in and out.

“A roundabout is a way to make that intersection safer, but also more efficient, so you’re not sitting at a light for 10 minutes waiting for all the other intersections to go. All traffic data that we see points to a roundabout being safer when they’re designed and built correctly.”

Roundabouts consist of a circular intersection or junction in which road traffic is permitted to flow in one direction around a central island, and priority is typically given to traffic already in the junction. Compared to stop signs, traffic signals and earlier forms of roundabouts, modern roundabouts are considered to reduce the likelihood and severity of collisions by reducing traffic speeds.

Traffic exiting the roundabout comes from one direction, rather than multiple directions, which simplifies the visual environment. Roundabouts also allow U-turns within the normal flow of traffic.

As the project gets closer to completion, city officials will provide signage and communication to help navigate the roundabout safely.

“As with anything that’s new, we understand that there will be a learning curve, and we’re committed to providing that,” Barker said. “But it is going to be a significant upgrade to that area, in addition to all the other upgrades that have been made on Hardy Street in the past six months, and we think it’ll be a great gateway to downtown.

“I understand that this is a new development in Hattiesburg, but there are towns both large and small all over this country – not to mention Mississippi – that have roundabouts. People will be okay.”

The $1.8 million project cost will be paid for by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, along with city general fund dollars. Work will be completed by Warren Paving.

Hardy Street in the area of the project will continue to be drivable. Road closures are only expected for a short period of time before the project is complete.

“Any time there is an infrastructure upgrade, there is going to be some inconvenience,” Barker said. “I recall back in March and April, when we were in the middle of paving Hardy Street, and the traffic went down to one lane at certain times of day and people had to drive a little bit slower. All those things are part of progress, and for the most part, people in Hattiesburg understand that.”

Back in 2019, the City of Hattiesburg and Lamar County entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for a similar project: the construction of a two-lane roundabout ease traffic at the heavily-traveled intersection of Oak Grove and Weathersby roads.

The memorandum states the city will contribute no more than $301,000 to the county for the project. That amount is based on three studies that researched the cost of property acquisition, appraisals, surveys, damages, closing costs and other issues related to road work.

Officials expect the total cost of the project to be in the neighborhood of $750,000. Of Lamar County’s share of the cost, the Metropolitan Planning Organization will cover 80 percent with the county matching the remaining 20 percent.